Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 9th. EU price lists close weakly, worries about the US debt and the Chinese slowdown

Contrasted price lists in Asia

Exchanges contrasted in Asia and the Pacific, with increases for Tokyo (+1.01%) and Taiwan (+0.18%) while retreats Seoul (-0.22%) and Sydney (-0.17%). Shanghai (-0.8%), Hong Kong (-1.25%), Mumbai (+0.33%) and Singapore (-0.41%) are still open. Against the backdrop of possible EU sanctions on Chinese companies that help Russia on the eve of inflation data in Germany and the US. Futures contracts on Europe were up, while those on US lists were negative, where forecasts from the EIA (Energy Information Administration) on energy and weekly crude oil inventories are expected today.

Precisely the latter slows down (Wti -0.75% to 72.61 dollars a barrel) unlike gold (+0.15% to 2,027 dollars an ounce) and natural gas (+0.73% to 37 .15 euros per MWh in Amsterdam). The dollar was stable at 0.9 euros and 0.79 pounds while the yen weakened to 134.79 on the greenback. The differential between Italian BTPs and ten-year German Bunds rose slightly compared to the opening to 191.4 points, with the Italian annual yield up by 0.2 points to 4.236% and the German one by 0.8 points to 2.324%.

On the Tokyo market, the shares of semiconductor producers Advantest (+4.36%), Screen Holdings (+1.88%) and Tokyo Electron (+1.78%) jumped. Sprint of Toyota (+3.26%) after the increase recorded in sales in Japan and the recovery of production due to the supply of microprocessors.