Respiratory syncytial virus season goes hand in hand with flu season and occurs punctually in the fall and each year leads to a high number of hospitalizations in infants and toddlers in the first year of life. But only one out of two new parents claims to know him. To help them prevent infection or recognize symptoms, Sanofi is launching “Together Against RSV”, an information campaign conducted together with the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip), the Italian Society of Neonatology (Sin) and the Italian Society of Hygiene and public health (Sites).

Respiratory syncytial virus is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia, diseases that can evolve into serious forms. Among children affected by the virus, more than 1 in 5 needs medical assistance while more than 2 in 100 need hospitalization, often even in intensive care. “To date – Luigi Orfeo, president of Sin – a form of immunization for all children is not yet available, although all newborns and children in their first season of encountering the virus need protection. And, since there is not even a therapy specific, it is important to learn to recognize the signals in time”.

The Together Against RSV campaign will be on social media and online, but also in the area, thanks to information materials distributed in pediatric clinics and vaccination centres.

“We must raise awareness among all parents – explains Annnamaria Staiano, president of Sip – to ensure that they keep in mind the precautions: hand washing, the use of disposable handkerchiefs, the use of masks if you have a cold and you have to look after a small child, distancing if there is an older brother with a respiratory infection”. “Research is making important progress but today it is essential to spread awareness”, continues Giovanni Gabutti, coordinator of the Siti Vaccines Working Group. “We are happy – concludes Mario Merlo, general manager of Sanofi Vaccini Italia – to support, also through this new campaign, an additional communication front, which can count on important contributions on the scientific front”.