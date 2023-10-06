TOGETHER TO CO-PRODUCE HEALTH. BOLOGNA – 19 OCTOBER

TOGETHER TO CO-PRODUCE HEALTH: OBJECTIVES AND STRATEGIES
OCTOBER 19, 2023 – 2 PM
Former Exercise Room – via San Giacomo, 12 – Bologna
Healthcare has been the protagonist of an epochal change with the transition from a
approach based on the treatment of the disease to one based on taking charge
the health of patients and citizens. The paradigm shift in healthcare e
awareness of the importance of involving those with direct experience
of health and disease, has also had a significant impact on
the role of the patient as a stakeholder in the health system has evolved
radically in recent years.
L’AHRQ, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (USA), definisce
Patient Engagement “the involvement of people in their care,
with the aim of being competent and well informed to take
decisions about their health and healthcare and to take action to support them
such decisions.” In particular, in the United Kingdom it has developed over the years
the concept of patient inclusion in the healthcare world, first and foremost,
regarding the management of their health, but subsequently also how
active subject of health policies. In fact, the concept of Patient and
Public Involvement (PPI) is one of the pillars of the world‘s health system
Anglo-Saxon. Even in Italy there has been a gradual increase
involvement of patients and their associations in the activation of the paths
of care and in the definition of health policies, recognizing the legitimacy of
their request for self-determination and involvement in decisions.
A protagonism of the person who also the National Plan for Chronicity (2016)
indica as a main road for healthcare innovation.
In light of the further organization of health services, which cannot be postponed later
the CoVID-19 pandemic and the new decrees to reorganize local healthcare,
in collaboration with the AUSL of Bologna, we therefore start a discussion whose
objective is to involve the main actors: patients and their associations,
i policy maker emanagers of healthcare organizations and the world
of research applied to health services.
Read the SSPS Seminar Program 19 October 2023