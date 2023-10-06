TOGETHER TO CO-PRODUCE HEALTH. BOLOGNA – 19 OCTOBER

TOGETHER TO CO-PRODUCE HEALTH: OBJECTIVES AND STRATEGIES

OCTOBER 19, 2023 – 2 PM

Former Exercise Room – via San Giacomo, 12 – Bologna

Healthcare has been the protagonist of an epochal change with the transition from a

approach based on the treatment of the disease to one based on taking charge

the health of patients and citizens. The paradigm shift in healthcare e

awareness of the importance of involving those with direct experience

of health and disease, has also had a significant impact on

the role of the patient as a stakeholder in the health system has evolved

radically in recent years.

L’AHRQ, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (USA), definisce

Patient Engagement “the involvement of people in their care,

with the aim of being competent and well informed to take

decisions about their health and healthcare and to take action to support them

such decisions.” In particular, in the United Kingdom it has developed over the years

the concept of patient inclusion in the healthcare world, first and foremost,

regarding the management of their health, but subsequently also how

active subject of health policies. In fact, the concept of Patient and

Public Involvement (PPI) is one of the pillars of the world‘s health system

Anglo-Saxon. Even in Italy there has been a gradual increase

involvement of patients and their associations in the activation of the paths

of care and in the definition of health policies, recognizing the legitimacy of

their request for self-determination and involvement in decisions.

A protagonism of the person who also the National Plan for Chronicity (2016)

indica as a main road for healthcare innovation.

In light of the further organization of health services, which cannot be postponed later

the CoVID-19 pandemic and the new decrees to reorganize local healthcare,

in collaboration with the AUSL of Bologna, we therefore start a discussion whose

objective is to involve the main actors: patients and their associations,

i policy maker emanagers of healthcare organizations and the world

of research applied to health services.

