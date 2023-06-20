“Together we are stronger” – futuredoctor and Medical School REGIOMED combine …

futureDOCTOR GmbH

Munich (ots)

At a time when the numerus clausus, TMS and MedAT are blocking access to medical studies for many future doctors, futuredoctor and the Medical School REGIOMED are now entering into a crucial partnership. Their goal: to enable as many young people as possible to study medicine and thus counteract the shortage of doctors in the long term.

Since its foundation by MUDr. Amandeep Grewal and MUDr. Andreas Zehetner, who are doctors themselves, futuredoctor has already placed more than 600 students from Germany and Austria abroad. These young people had no opportunity to study in their home country due to admission restrictions such as numerus clausus, TMS and MedAT. With a strong infrastructure, renowned partner universities in Europe, an e-learning platform for medical studies and a wide range of courses, futuredoctor has developed into one of the leading places to study abroad.

This new partnership with REGIOMED, ​​which has previously distinguished itself through its collaboration with the University of Split in the fight against the shortage of doctors in their region, paves the way for a new era in medical education. It offers students the opportunity to complete the first three years of their studies to spend at the University of Split in Croatia and to complete the remaining three years at the Medical School with its main location in Coburg.

“This cooperation is more than just an expansion of university placement for us. We want to take the first steps to become proactive ourselves for all those who do not have the opportunity to study medicine in Germany. It is excellent that the Medical School REGIOMED is also guaranteed the financing of studying abroad. This will enable many young people to pursue their dream of studying medicine. We are really looking forward to being able to enable even more young people to study medicine in the future,” says MUDr. Amandeep Grewal, CEO of futuredoctor.

“We are very pleased about the cooperation with futuredoctor. Two teams have come together here that share the same vision: excellent training for future doctors who are passionate about medicine – independent of NCs and numerous other hurdles,” Theresa leads Weidner, strategic manager of the Medical School REGIOMED.

This is a strong commitment to the future of medicine and medical education. In the future, futuredoctor plans to establish a central platform for the exchange of medical students, which goes beyond the mere placement of students. Medicine is on the cusp of a new era and for both companies this partnership is a shining symbol of what can be achieved through vision, collaboration and commitment.

Medical School REGIOMED GmbH,

Gustav-Hirschfeld-Ring 3, 96450 Coburg, Deutschland

Managing Director: Prof. Dr. medical Johannes Brachmann

Strategic management: Theresa Weidner

[email protected]

Original content from: futureDOCTOR GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

