Toilet paper alert: These are toxic and you need to throw them away right away | Harmful to health

The use of toilet paper to sanitize the private parts after the needs can expose to some risks that not everyone is aware of

To sanitize intimate areas after going to the bathroom, we all know that the most common practice is the use of toilet paper. However, using this tool carries risks and has contraindications that few know. First of all there is an issue concerning the environmental impact caused by the production and disposal of toilet paper.

Some recent studies tell us that this leads to a high consumption of water and energy, as well as the emission of greenhouse gases, and furthermore the disposal pollutes the land. This obviously compromises the health of the person, and must be added to the fact that toilet paper can cause irritation and infection on an intimate level. TO damage the skin is the rough texture and the presence of potentially harmful chemical agents.

Clearly the genital area it is extremely delicate and the incorrect use of toilet paper will expose to itching and infections, also limiting the correct flow of blood in the pelvic area. It is necessary to act delicately in the anal area because the known hemorrhoids are the danger.

Toilet paper, the brands to avoid

In general, the use of toilet paper does not involve serious health risks, but it can still cause discomfort and have negative consequences. There are ways to avoid all of this and the first is to use specific products high qualitywithout potentially harmful chemicals.

Someone marche may contain such substances, such as regenerated cellulose and phenolic resins. The latter can release formaldehyde, which is carcinogenic to humans. However, most of the brands sold in shops are controlled by the competent authorities and are certified, without considering that the quantity of these substances is very low.

The alternatives are obviously the bidet or washable underwear. Some toilet papers may contain substances called PFAS, which have been linked to some health risks. PFAS are considered a potential threat after some studies claimed possible liver damage. However, many countries have regulations restricting the use of PFAS.