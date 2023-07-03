Home » Tokyo is moving towards full reopening to Italian pork – Food
Tokyo is moving towards full reopening to Italian pork – Food

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 03 – Step forward for a full reopening by Japan to imports of pork from Italy. Negotiations for the reopening of the Japanese market to pork from our country were one of the main issues at the center of the meeting held today at the Ministry of Health, between the Undersecretary for Health, Marcello Gemmato, and the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Japan, Hideo Tsunoda.

Following the spread of swine fever in some regions, Japan banned the import of pork and processed products from Italy in January.

The meeting revealed the authorization by the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries for the export of pork-based products subjected to heat treatment in Japan in favor of 17 Italian factories. On the subject of seasoned products, on the other hand, there was an opening on the Japanese side and a willingness to collaborate with the technicians of the Ministry of Health.

“With today’s meeting – said Gemmato – we have taken a further step forward, which will lead to the full reopening of the Japanese market to Italian pork. Our country boasts an ancient tradition in the production of excellent food products, characterized by a high quality thanks to adherence to strict regulations on health requirements, the evaluations of which are carried out by the Ministry of Health on the basis of the most rigorous scientific principles in compliance also with the regulations established at an international level”. (HANDLE).

