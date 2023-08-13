tolls, speed cameras, diesel and petrol prices, routes

The August summer period signals the introduction of significant changes for drivers using the motorways. These include new discount policies and offers that make motorway tolls more cost-effective.

Alongside these positive measures, there are some less welcome changes, such as the presence of works in progress on the motorways, heavy traffic and queues of vehicles forming on specific sections of motorway. Not forgetting the incessant controversy over the cost of fuel and the new regulations regarding speed cameras. Here are all the innovations:

Tolls on the motorway, what changes Motorway stretches in emergency The speed camera revolution Petrol and diesel prices: everything changes

Tolls on the motorway, what changes

Telepass is the system that eliminates the need to use coins or cash payments at motorway toll booths, allowing for smoother transit without interruptions or delays in travel times. The device is paired with a single vehicle, ensuring correct toll charges are charged. An interesting aspect is the possibility of obtaining discounts using Telepass, which they can reach up to 30% of the cost of the motorway toll. To benefit from it, it is necessary to activate a specific offer or promotion linked to the Telepass service.

In detail, Telepass Plus is an offer dedicated to frequent travellers. This offer offers a cashback del 30% on each motorway toll paid by 15 September, which can be used for refueling or electric charging by 30 September. In addition to this benefit, Telepass Plus subscribers can take advantage of a year of use with no fee to pay.

To get the cashback on tollsit is necessary to have subscribed to the Telepass Plus offer by 31 July, to travel on the motorway until 15 September and for each motorway toll paid with Telepass, a 30% cashback will be obtained, which will be deducted from fuel or electric top-up transactions by 30 September.

Emergency motorway sections

The first novelty to report is the implementation of the dynamic fourth lane as a measure to manage heavy traffic during times of congestion, according to road signs. This solution was adopted in order to increase the capacity of a major arterial road which records a high volume of daily traffic, with peaks reaching 200,000 vehicles per day, with an impact from heavy vehicles.

Considering the presence of residential and industrial settlements that prevent the widening of the carriageway, the dynamic fourth lane represents an effective solution to manage congestion without requiring permanent structural changes.

After that, analyzing the conditions of the motorway sectionsAltroconsumo has detected some significant critical issues. For example, on the A1 Milan-Bologna, a stretch of about 10 kilometers without an emergency lane was identified, as well as 13 construction sites out of a total of 180 kilometres. The A14 Bologna-breaking latest news also presents problems, with the presence of 30 construction sites spread over almost 360 kilometres, corresponding to an average of one construction site every 12 kilometres. Overall, approximately 34 kilometers of this highway is affected by road works. In the section that connects the regions of Marche and Abruzzo, out of 150 kilometers of motorway, approximately 17 kilometers are traveled on a single lane.

As regards the A24 and A25, 10 construction sites were reported along a 200 km route, with a stretch of almost 7 km traveled on a single lane and 6.5 km without the presence of an emergency lane. During the return journey on the A1, between Rome and Florence, they were reported 26 construction sites spread over just 24 kilometers of motorwaywith the hard shoulder closed for the entire section.

On the A12 Viareggio-Genoa, along just over 80 kilometers of motorway, 4 construction sites have been identified. In the stretch from La Spezia to Milan, crossing the A12 in a northerly direction and the A7 Genoa-Milan, a total of 11 construction sites on the A12 have been reported, for a total of approximately 16 kilometres. During this journey, one travels in a single lane with sections of roadway interrupted, even inside tunnels and viaducts, and the maximum permitted speed is 60 kilometers per hour. In the end, the most problematic trait it was the one on the A7 from Genoa to Milan, with 19 construction sites reported over approximately 120 kilometres, involving 32% of the total route.

The speed camera revolution

Until today, public administrations have used speed cameras approved for the detection of traffic offences. Recent changes by the Council of Ministers have simplified the approval process for speed cameras, eliminating the rigorous approval procedure required by the Highway Code. As a result, public administrations could be allowed to use equipment that has not passed certified and reliable field tests.

As highlighted by numerous experts, this change leads to a potential increase in the number of fines. The reason lies in the possible less accurate speed detection by the Speed ​​Cameras, since approval according to the previously strict procedures is no longer required. There could be greater difficulty for motorists in appealing fines, as there would be a lack of solid and uniform arguments.

Petrol and diesel prices: everything changes

As we witness the upward price adjustments for petrol and dieselthe Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy receives communications from fuel prices by distributors and takes care of processing the data obtained. It calculates the arithmetic mean of the prices communicated by operators of service stations outside the motorway network, dividing them by regions and autonomous provinces. Subsequently, it publishes the data in an open format on its institutional website.

The method of communicating prices, which must be made in the event of changes, both upwards and downwards, are defined by an implementing decree of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy. In addition, the characteristics and display methods of billboards containing information on average prices are established.

Service station operators, including those located along the motorway network, must prominently display billboards containing the average reference prices provided by MIMIT. In order to ensure correct dissemination of the data communicated and the average prices published, MIMIT develops and makes available a free application for mobile devices which allows users to consult the average prices and the prices actually charged by individual merchants.

Key concepts

Introduction of new discount and promotional policies for motorway tolls starting from the month of August. Presence of road works in progress, intense traffic and queues on certain sections of motorway, and new provisions on speed cameras. Possibility of obtaining discounts of up to 30% on the cost of the motorway toll using the Telepass. Significant changes in petrol and diesel pricing policies in August 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

