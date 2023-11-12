A Journey to Greater Humility and Honesty in Healthcare Inspired by Tolstoy

Leo Tolstoy’s powerful critique of societal norms and existential meaning in “The Death of Ivan Ilyich” has prompted one healthcare professional to reevaluate their approach to patient care.

Tolstoy, who was born in 1828 to aristocratic parents in Russia, achieved immediate recognition for his unique ability to closely observe universal human experiences. His famous story, “The Death of Ivan Ilyich,” focuses on the life of a well-to-do magistrate who is derailed by a mysterious terminal illness at the age of 40.

According to the healthcare professional, Tolstoy’s critique has prompted deep reflection on their own life and work. While finding joy in family, friends, and work, they have often asked themselves whether there is more to life than what they currently experience. This introspection has led them to explore faith and shape their work around global health and social justice.

The first 20 pages of Tolstoy’s novel are described as slow, but it begins to recover when the protagonist’s symptoms appear. The discomfort evolves into constant pain, leading to a doctor’s visit where Ilyich’s questions are dismissed as inappropriate and irrelevant by his physicians.

This treatment of Ilyich by his doctors has prompted the healthcare professional to reflect on their own approach to patient care. Tolstoy’s critique has inspired a journey towards greater humility and honesty in their interactions with patients, as they aim to avoid the dismissive nature of the physicians in the novel.

The healthcare professional acknowledges that Tolstoy’s work has shed light on the thoughtless conformity to social expectations and the need for a deeper purpose in life. It has served as a reminder to not reduce patients to the level of a thing, but instead, engage with them in a meaningful and honest manner.

In conclusion, Tolstoy’s critique in “The Death of Ivan Ilyich” has sparked a profound reevaluation of personal and professional values, leading to a transformative journey towards greater humility and honesty in patient care.

Share this: Facebook

X

