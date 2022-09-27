“I lost 100% of the hair of my body over six months“. This is what happened to Tom Hall, a 30-year-old American who lives in London. According to what he himself reports to Metro – the UK’s most widely read English tabloid – was struck by a rare disease, but known by in the name of “alopecia universalis“, the most severe form of alopecia, which involves complete or almost complete loss of hair on the scalp, face and rest of the body. Alopecia is a disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the hair follicles, causing the hair loss There is no cure for this disease which, apparently, can present itself suddenly.

Tom’s anguish begins in November 2021, when he begins to notice, first in the shower, and then with each awakening, an enormous amount of hair in his hands. “I felt numb, shocked and extremely confused. Panicking, I called my mom and explained what was going on. We thought it was the new shampoo, then I went to the doctor who told me about normal male pattern baldness, but it wasn’t. “The first to talk about alopecia was the family doctor, explains the young man.” In the end I had one. diagnosis and I was able to relax a little, but I was also struck by the reality of a disease I knew nothing about. My dermatologist told me that alopecia can happen to anyone at any time, at any age and of any sex. “Tom began a treatmentpaid for privately since alopecia is not a health-supported disease, but is considered a cosmetic condition. “I started a course of steroids, but no hair has regrown. In May I was hairless on 100% of my body,” he concluded. dejected.

