A new highly contagious viral infection dubbed tomato flu, for the painful, red blisters it causes on the body, has been identified in India. The infection was first found in children in the Indian state of Kerala in May and has since spread to two other states. According to an article published on Lancet Respiratory Medicine, 82 children under 5 were diagnosed as of July 26 in the state of Kerala alone.

Other cases have been reported in two neighboring states (Tamil Nadu and Odisha) where nine-year-olds have been infected although so far the virus has affected younger children, under the age of 5. There is no specific treatment, isolation is required for 5-7 days, and symptoms usually self-resolve.

Children are more susceptible

Scientists are trying to identify the virus, which is very bad. Children are particularly vulnerable because they are more prone to close contacts, touching dirty surfaces, or putting things in their mouths. “The rare viral infection is not considered life-threatening and is still endemic. In any case, given the devastating experience of the Covid pandemic, it is necessary to be vigilant to prevent other outbreaks,” he writes. Lancet. According to doctors, it is not easy to diagnose tomato flu because the symptoms are very similar to those of Covid, chikungunya and dengue fever, the latter two common in India during the rainy season – especially Chikungunya in Kerala – spread by mosquitoes. According to Lancet tomato flu could be an adverse effect of chikungunya or dengue fever in children, rather than a new viral infection.

But there is also another hypothesis. “The virus could also be a new variant of the virus that causes Hands-Mouth-Foot disease, a very contagious viral disease that mainly affects children aged 1 to 5 and adults with fragile immune systems, although some studies have identified the disease as well. in healthy adults “.

The cases with the increase of Covid infections

According to the doctor Suneela Gargwho in addition to the Lancet Covid group is a medical consultant to the Delhi government argues that “chikingunya and dengue can leave children vulnerable to tomato flu because their immune systems have weakened. We have no cases in Delhi yet and I believe it will not be. a problem”.

The cases of tomato flu occurred as India began to see the increase in Covid cases in recent weeks, along with cases of swine flu. Professor Dileep Mavalankarfrom the Institute of Public Health in Gandhinagar, said that “swine flu decreased during Covid but is now on the rise in big cities. But because the test is very expensive, few people take it and the numbers are low. clear “.