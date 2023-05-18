Tomorrow air transport strike, Ita cancels 111 domestic flights

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Ta have postponed the 4-hour national airport handling strike to 4 June. The request to postpone tomorrow’s strike came from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini. For the government official, who said he “trusted everyone’s common sense”, the unrest would have particularly serious consequences given the dramatic situation in Emilia-Romagna with road and railway disruptions.

A request rejected by Cub Trasporti which confirmed the strikerecalling that “already yesterday the airports of Emilia Romagna were excluded from the strike following the invitation of the guarantee commission” and therefore defining “the specious request of Minister Salvini who has been running to the aid of the airport companies which for 6 years do not renew the contract”.

Usb also confirms the strike of tomorrow’s air transport with the exception “of the territories and routes affected by the disastrous floods of these days”. Thus a note from the USB in which it is underlined that the national strike for the territory of Emilia Romagna and the routes to and from the airports of Bologna and Forlì had already been revoked yesterday. “For this reason we were very surprised by the letter sent only this afternoon by Minister Salvini calling for the revocation of the entire national strike called for months on many relevant and urgent issues”.

Italy Airways has meanwhile canceled 111 domestic flights. You can read it on the airline’s website. “Ita Airways has activated an extraordinary plan to limit the inconvenience of passengers, by rebooking on the first available flights as many travelers as possible involved in the cancellations: 68% will be able to fly on the same day as the strike”, explains the company.

The agitation was called by Usb and Cub Trasporti. Cub protests against “exploitation, starvation wages, precariousness and layoffs” and has also proclaimed a state of unrest for all workers in the sector from May 20 to June 16. Usb strikers will guarantee flights with take-off times in the time slots 7.00 -10.00 and 18.00-21.00 and other flights identified by ENAC. Instead, each service will be maintained in Emilia-Romagna, so as not to cause damage to a region affected by the emergency.

Usb’s claims start from wages and working hours: a 300-euro increase in payrolls, a 10-euro minimum wage and a reduction of working hours to 32 hours a week for equal wages are requested, starting with the renewal of the handler’s contract. A hiring plan is being requested that starts with the people who have been fired and also regards precarious and part-time workers. Usb also protests to obtain a system reform that rebalances the profits of airport management with workers’ wages and for the protection of their health and safety. Usb proclaimed demonstrations in Malpensa, with a garrison and an assembly that will start from midnight, in Fiumicino, Genoa, Pisa, Florence and Naples.

