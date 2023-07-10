tomorrow challenge Alcaraz. And Melissa Satta suffers with him in the stands

Is back. And inevitably now even Alcaraz has a little fear. Matteo Berrettini signed up for Wimbledon three weeks after Stuttgart when… Already a season ticket holder? Login here!

Is back. And inevitably now even Alcaraz has a little fear. Matteo Berrettini signed up for Wimbledon three weeks after Stuttgart when he was destroyed by Sonego (match that lasted 3 days) and not only took his revenge on his compatriot but went further. And tomorrow in the round of 16 (the start is set for 17) he challenges the number one: the Spaniard, one of the favorites and few discussions about this, of the London tournament. But who said that he has to go like this? Who said the prediction can’t be overturned again? After beating the German Zverev three to zero showing an optimal physical condition, nothing is impossible for the man who made us live a crazy moment two years ago with the final against Djokovic.

Apologize to Melissa

And where are the detractors now? What do those who said that the engagement to Melissa Satta had influenced Matteo’s performance? Yesterday they probably didn’t even see him triumph on the London grass. They were probably at the beach or in the pool on one of the first truly summer Saturdays of this season. Instead she, Melissa, ex-wife of Boateng, another sportsman, was in the front row. And she too lived the match with enthusiasm: her cameras often framed her. Nerves on edge, very high tension, up to the final explosion of joy when the teammate’s victory arrived. And tomorrow will be worse…

