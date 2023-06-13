Tomorrow is OÖN Health Day | News.at

At the OÖN Health Day in the Promenaden Galerien in Linz tomorrow, Wednesday, June 14th, everything revolves around prevention. From 10 a.m. to 4.45 p.m. there will be health checks, lectures and lots of information.

Various health talks with renowned doctors from all over the country take place in the OÖ Nachrichten Forum. The topics are diverse and range from cardiac insufficiency and low back pain to dementia to the common diseases diabetes, high blood pressure, osteoporosis and sleep disorders as well as gender medicine. Personal info: After the talks, there is the opportunity to ask individual questions to the experts. You can also talk to the experts personally at the OÖ Gesundheitsholding stand after the presentations.

Admission is free.

The program

10 a.m.: Welcome

10.30 a.m.: Everything against back pain

11.15 a.m .: Forgetful or already demented?

12 p.m.: Fight the pain

12.45 p.m .: Sleep disorders goodbye

1:30 p.m.: The heart – the powerhouse of life

2.15 p.m .: Obesity: fight overweight

3 p.m.: Silent killers: high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes

3.45 p.m .: The thyroid – small but important!

4.15 p.m .: Not the same at all: gender medicine in everyday life

