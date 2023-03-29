Donini: “It is important to rely on professionals and structures that know how to indicate the right path of diagnosis and treatment”

A poster and lots of online information on the disease and on the diagnostic therapeutic assistance path; on the social channels of the Region, of the Health Authorities and of all the Associations that deal with endometriosis in Emilia-Romagna, a mini clip on how to recognize it and who to contact. In the region it is estimated that 98,000 women suffer from it, 10% of those of childbearing age

March 27, 2023 – ‘It’s not normal for it to hurt so much’. On the occasion of World endometriosis daywhich occurs tomorrow, Tuesday 28 Marchthe Emilia Romagna region throw one information and awareness campaign on a painful and almost invisible disease because it is still underestimated. Hence the slogan of the campaign, which invites us to reflect on the fight against the normalization of pain, remembering that underestimating the symptoms of this pathology can have chronic and disabling effects.

According to data from the scientific literature, about 10% of the female population in Europe is affected by endometriosis and in Italy the estimate concerns almost 3 million women. In Emilia Romagna they could be affected about 98,000 womeni.e. the 10% of those of childbearing age (12-50 years) and always on the regional territory there were 896 hospitalizations for endometriosis surgery in 2022.

“Our region – underlines the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini – was among the first to have defined therapeutic and care pathways for patients with endometriosis starting from the end of 2019. With this campaign we want to keep women’s attention and raise awareness of a pathology that risks being diagnosed late , and which instead can cause important consequences. It is necessary to learn to recognize the symptoms of endometriosis, to rely on professionals and structures that know how to indicate the right path of diagnosis and treatment”.

The tools of the information campaign will be different: in the Healthcare Trusts, from Piacenza to Rimini, and in particular in the family counseling clinics, in the Community Houses and in the common areas with the greatest influx, such as the Cup points, will be distributed a poster which invites women who suspect they have symptoms attributable to endometriosis to contact their doctor, also informing them of the dedicated network of facilities, professionals and therapies.

Information taken from mini clip which will be online on social channels of the Region, of the Health Trusts and of all the Associations that deal with endometriosis in Emilia-Romagna. The video is also available in landing page dedicated to endometriosis (regioneer.it/endometriosi), which informs on the importance of early diagnosis, on the symptoms, on the most frequent consequences of the personal sphere, on the diagnostic therapeutic assistance path, on the first and second level hospital centres.

The campaign of the regional health service is also part of the requests of the “Endometriosis sign now” committee, which was received by the president last May Stefano Bonaccini for the delivery of 4 thousand companies of membership by citizens of Emilia-Romagna collected in two months.