Horoscope for tomorrow April 6, 2023: here’s what Blackbeard predicts and how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies with respect to the Earth will affect all the signs.

Horoscope for tomorrow April 6th

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4 A lot of enthusiasm and generosity, but enrich the recipe of love with an extra pinch of listening: you will have a mouth-watering dish. Out of stubbornness, pride, or unusual hesitation, you may let a golden opportunity slip out of your hands. Tour. 21/4-20/5 If the couple leaks and the understanding is held back by doubts, in your career you gain credibility, unleashing your logic and practical sense. In the family and at work you feel protected like under a large umbrella that defends you from any downpour. Twins. 21/5-21/6 The settlement of certain professional issues generates a significant improvement in mood. You can focus on what matters to you. With travel protected and agreements with foreign countries, the sphere of action widens. Propitious period for a new flirt. Cancer. 22/6-22/7 Confronting becomes difficult, if emotionality gets the better of reason and small inconveniences are enough to make you close in stubborn silence. Try not to retreat to your positions, but to meet the needs of the other. Leone. 23/7-23/8 A Thursday from… Leoni, thanks to some rather positive astral influences. Everything runs smoothly, complete with pleasant surprises in love and in business. The impulse directed towards concrete objectives becomes constructive and ensures you the right supports. Virgin. 24/8-22/9 Staying on the surface for a bit to observe facts and people isn’t negative. You will then know how to promptly offer solutions to problems to others. There is no need to set ambitious plans for it, as long as a condition of mental laziness and lack of coherence persists. Balance. 23/9 – 22/10 Contrasted by the Sun, the Moon questions your renowned savoir-faire, which, according to how you relate to others, is on vacation. Dissatisfied with the family situation, but uncertain about what to do, you settle into a counterproductive passivity. Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11 An overwhelming love catches you off guard, pleasantly upsetting the emotional balance. You are at peace with yourself and with the world. The chemistry of the couple is at the top, while for those who are still single, good exciting news is on the way. Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12 Neptune in Pisces dulls your rationality, but on the other hand intuition works to perfection, taking several chestnuts away from the fire. The Moon facilitates contacts and proposes new working arrangements based on a spirit of collaboration. Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1 Put to the test by the quadrature of the moon, you will be forced to review your plans for the day and to compromise with the setbacks. Try to keep calm so as not to waste the work done so far. Charisma and grit, treasure them. Acquarium. 21/1-19/2 You are swallowing a few bitter bites in love, but the Moon comes to your rescue by serving you genuine emotional delicacies. Great job. Jupiter makes you experimental and bubbly. Explore new territories, not just in a geographical sense. Pesci. 20/2-20/3 Don’t limit your possibilities to act and realize yourself, you have excellent social contacts and the precious support of prominent characters. The family environment is serene, the meetings that come from both friendships and from the profession are engaging