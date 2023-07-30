Tomorrow’s horoscope July 31, 2023 for all signs according to Blackbeard

Horoscope for tomorrow July 31, 2023: here’s what Blackbeard predicts and how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies with respect to the Earth will affect all the signs.

Horoscope for tomorrow July 31st

Aries. 21/3-20/4 The Moon doesn’t help you in concentration. Better to take a five-minute break than do a whole tirade, it would be very hard! Even if there are many arguments to be made, in the end it is the initial impression that counts. Tour. 21/4-20/5 Start of the week and end of the month coincide on a rather lucky day, thanks to the lunar trigons with Jupiter and Uranus. Do you like to win easy! There’s one thing in the office you didn’t know how to do, but a colleague comes to the rescue with precise action. Twins. 21/5-21/6 Feed positive memories and forget those that don’t make you appreciate the present. On certain occasions, a white sheet is better. Get ready to be much more incisive. Patience if for today you may have to stay behind the lines for a bit. Cancer. 22/6-22/7 You expected at least a small reward for your loyal work, however maybe it’s slow to arrive. Meanwhile… be patient! Don’t let your superiors find you twiddling your thumbs. Stay active, ready, snappy. Leone. 23/7 – 23/8 July ends with a small criticism of you. The person concerned, seeing you frown a little, presents you with his apologies. Accept them! Use what you have available first. Put some order, you will find that you have a lot. Virgin. 24/8-22/9 Your energies aren’t bad at all, with the Moon-Mars trine. Great time at work, to ask for a raise or find a job. If in the past you didn’t work up the courage to ask for a phone number, now you can do it again. Balance. 23/9-22/10 Reflections and considerations to be made at the end of the month. If your strategy has worked, why change following trends? Be centered in yourself. Do you want the ephemeral pleasure of a moment or do you prefer to build something that lasts over time? To you the choice. Scorpio. 23/10-22/11 If the times are ripe for an important choice, then don’t delay any longer. On the other hand, the lunar sextile from Capricorn gives you practical sense. You can remedy a colleague’s failure, thus saving goat and cabbage at the same time. Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12 Allied your skills with those of collaborators, to become an invincible team. If, on the other hand, you remain isolated, then you risk more. July ended with some balance to be made. Positive or negative, plan for the future. Capricorn. 22/12-20/1 Start of the week and end of the month really great, thanks to the Moon in your sign in perfect harmony with Mars, Jupiter and Uranus. Your scheduled job interview or test will do just fine. Decide about your future freely. Acquarium. 21/1-19/2 Even if you can’t explain everything, don’t pay much attention to it. There can always be a moment of tiredness. You will recover later. In the summer, mineral salt supplements could be useful, especially when it’s really hot. Pesci. 20/2 – 20/3 Thanks to the lunar sextile, you will end July with a flourish, feeling full of expectations for the month of August which will begin in a few hours. You can involve others easily. There is trust in you even from those who had doubts