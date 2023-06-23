Tonali at Newcastle? Medical visits ok, but postpone the announcement

Yesterday the decisive match

Yesterday afternoon a meeting was held between Milan and the English club to define all the final details of the operation, mainly those related to bonuses. In addition to fixed part of around 80 million euros, the rich Newcastle is willing to increase the offer with around 5/10 million euros in bonuses related to performance and goals achieved.

Medical visits in Romania: everything is ok

Joseph Rice, agent of Sandro Tonali, rushed to Romania, where he joined his client, engaged with the Under 21 national team for the European Championship. After the meeting in Milan with Newcastle, what appears to be white smoke has arrived. As Fabrizio Romano reports, just now Tonali would have undergone medical tests with Newcastle. Waiting, therefore, for the signing of the contract that will bind him to the Magpies until 2029 at 7 million euros per season. Newcastle’s announcement, however, will not arrive today: some bureaucratic details still need to be completed.

