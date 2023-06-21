Toned abs, back and shoulders: do the plank on the Foam roller

It is useless to introduce it, the plank is an isometric holding exercise that everyone has performed at least once: support on the ground on the hands, arms outstretched, torso and legs aligned, abs contracted to maintain posture and not arch the lumbar area of ​​the back. Have you ever thought how much more challenging it could be if your feet were resting on an unstable piece of equipment instead of on the floor? Our personal trainer Davide Tumiotto explains that this is exactly what happens when using a Foam roller as a support, the long polyethylene tube used so much in Pilates lessons.

The roller, as is obvious, tends to roll and therefore destabilizes those who lean on it: used as a support for the feet, it induces to activate even more deeply the core muscles in order not to lose balance.

Start from the quadrupedal position, with your arms stretched out, and place the backs of your feet on the tube, which you have already placed transversally with respect to the axis of your body. Then take your knees off the ground, extend them and hold the plank for no less than 30-40 seconds. So far everything is easy, but if you want to face more demanding challenges, test yourself with these variants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

