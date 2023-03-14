© Getty Images/Jasmin Merdan

When the tongue suddenly goes numb or falls asleep, many people become unsettled. The Numbness (hypaesthesia) can occur either at the front of the tongue tip, on one side, or on both sides. Half of the tongue can also be affected. Even if such abnormal sensations can be caused by nerve damage or serious illnesses, there are usually very harmless explanations for the symptoms. Other symptoms that occur at the same time often provide important clues. In the following article you will find out which causes can be behind it and what you can do against the numb tongue.

Tongue numb from food

Such numbness often has completely harmless causes. Some foods, for example, irritate the oral mucosa and also the tongue. There is a tingling or burning sensation, sometimes the feeling of a numb tongue is also described. It occurs in particular when eating pineapple, which contains the enzyme bromelain burning tongue Kiwi or citrus fruits have a similar effect. In addition, spices or plants such as chili, ginger, pepper, horseradish or mustard can temporarily cause the tongue to go numb due to their sharpness.

Contact urticaria of the oral mucosa (formerly: oral allergy syndrome) – a food allergy to certain foods, which usually occurs as a result of an allergy to pollen (cross-allergy) – can manifest itself as swelling, tingling and numbness in the area of ​​the mouth, lips and tongue.

Numb tongue: Vitamin deficiency as the cause

A burning or numbness of the tongue can also be associated with a lack of vitamin B9 (folic acid) or vitamin B12. While folic acid is essential for the formation of red blood cells, the body needs sufficient vitamin B12 for the normal functioning of the nervous system. If there is a lack of these vitamins, the transport of oxygen via the blood and the transmission of nerve stimuli is disturbed.

Suddenly numb tongue after stroke

A much more serious possible cause of numbness is a stroke, which is caused by a sudden circulatory disorder in the brain: the symptoms always appear suddenly. In the event of a stroke and the associated paralysis of the muscles in the face, a lame or suddenly numb tongue can occur in addition to a numb lip. Those affected then have trouble speaking clearly.

Numbness possible with various diseases

Also as part of a Multiple sclerosis can damage certain areas of the brain, which can lead to (temporary) numbness of the tongue, but also to vision problems, for example. Likewise, a migraine can cause unilateral numbness in various parts of the body, including the lips and tongue.

Half tongue numb in nape tongue syndrome

In the rare neck-tongue syndrome, a rapid turning movement of the head causes a strong, one-sided Pain in the neck, more specifically in the area of ​​the head joint above the cervical spine (cervical spine). At the same time, there is a sensory disturbance on the relevant side of the tongue. Half of the tongue may feel numb.

Numbness in Burning Mouth Syndrome

Burning mouth syndrome (burning tongue) is characterized by sensory disturbances in the oral cavity, including burning, tingling, stabbing pain or numbness. The tongue can also be affected. Then it happens, among other things, that the tip of the tongue tingles and hurts, its surface changes inflamed, it feels furry or becomes partially numb.

Numb tongue at CMD

In the so-called craniomandibular dysfunction (CMD) is a functional disorder of the masticatory system. In addition to a wide range of complaints, including pain in the temporomandibular joint and tight chewing muscles, TMD can also lead to tongue burning or numbness in the mouth, i.e. the tongue, lips and teeth.

“Corona tongue” as a sign of a corona infection

Tongue changes have also been observed as one of many symptoms in people infected with the coronavirus. These are known as “corona tongue” and can be noticed by swelling, redness or a coating on the tongue and in the mouth. Few of those affected also reported a numb tongue in connection with their illness or the vaccination against the corona virus.

Tongue burned – how long numb?

A courageous sip from the hot teacup or a hungry bite into the oven-hot pizza and your tongue is ready burned and the tip of the tongue numb. The palate can also be affected. The result is an unpleasant feeling in the mouth, which, however, will pass on its own after a day or two in the case of a minor burn. Suck on an ice cube or sip cold water to relieve pain.

Medical advice should be sought if the burn is more severe, if the affected area develops fluid-filled blisters or if there is severe pain.

Tongue goes numb after going to the dentist

If numbness occurs after a dental treatment, some people fear that a nerve has been injured. In fact, damage to the fifth cranial nerve, the trigeminal nerve, can lead to such symptoms.

As a rule, however, the explanation is much more harmless: before major dental interventions in the lower jaw, for example the removal of the wisdom teeth or a root canal treatment, nerves in the corresponding area are locally anesthetized with the help of an injection. It can happen that not only the tissue around the teeth becomes numb from the anesthetic, but also the tongue. One can also say that the tongue falls asleep.

In addition, the swelling that usually occurs after wisdom tooth surgery can press on the nerves in the jaw and thus lead to a numb tongue, usually on one side. After the numbness or swelling has gone, the numbness in the tongue usually goes away.

Numbness from medication

Some medications can also cause discomfort in the mouth as a side effect. For example, lidocaine, which is used as a local anesthetic to relieve pain in the case of oral mucosal inflammation. An impaired sense of taste and a numb tongue are not uncommon. The same applies to the active substance benzydamine against inflammation in the mouth and throat and to various throat lozenges to suck, which are supposed to have a pain-relieving effect through local anesthesia.

Other possible triggers of the disorder are, for example, mouthwashes with Chlorhexamed, ACE inhibitors for high blood pressure or certain antidepressants.

Incidentally, other substances, such as alcohol or smoking nicotine, can also trigger tongue deafness.

Tongue is numb: what to do?

Since there are many different causes for a numb tongue, the reason for the sensory disturbance should first be sought. What can be done against the deafness in individual cases depends on the trigger. If medical advice is needed about the numb tongue, then the family doctor’s practice or, if necessary, a dental practice are the right address. Once the cause of the numbness has been found and the diagnosis confirmed, appropriate therapy can usually be initiated soon.

