Toni Servillo, illness on stage in Paris during the show: hospitalized

He was standing on stage at the Odeon Theater in Paris when he fell ill. Toni Servillo, 64, fell ill while acting in “The voices of Dante”. He didn’t want to interrupt the show but in the end they convinced him to go to the hospital for tests. This was reported by Ansa which quotes the story told by some spectators in the hall. Half an hour into the show, the 64-year-old actor collapsed on stage and hit the lectern as he fell, scratching his ear. Taken to hospital he is not serious.

Servillo was slightly ill but remained conscious and recovered quickly, intending to resume the show. Out of prudence, he was convinced to be accompanied to the hospital for some checks. According to some media reports it would not be serious. The actor had arrived in the French capital yesterday evening for the event that inaugurates Passions italiennes, the week dedicated to Italian culture in Paris, and he should return to Italy tomorrow.

The show, a production of the Piccolo Teatro di Milano – Teatro d’Europa, after a series of other stages abroad has reached Paris with the support of the Italian Cultural Institute and is presented in Italian, with French subtitles. The text is an inner journey in which the characters of the verses are linked together by a story that illuminates them starting from the present. The show deals with the Divine Comedy through the original interpretation offered by one of the most important contemporary Italian authors, Giuseppe Montesano, novelist, literary critic and translator.