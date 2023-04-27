Home » Tonight Italy, Tajani is following the Sudan problem closely: the risk to migrants
Tonight Italy, Tajani is following the Sudan problem closely: the risk to migrants

Tonight Italy, Tajani is following the Sudan problem closely: the risk to migrants

Sudan is in a black crisis. Since 15 April, the political rivalry between the two generals at the top of the Sovereign Council that leads the nation, President Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan and the pro-Russian vice president Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has resulted in clashes and violence, with the risk of civil war . The risk is that a large number of migrants will arrive in Italy. The issue is at the center of the government’s agenda, which talks about the issue through the mouth of Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, guest of the April 26 episode of Stasera Italia, a Rete4 talk show hosted by Barbara Palombelli: “There is a situation of great instability. Many people are going to Chad and to neighboring countries, perhaps they will go to Egypt, before arriving in Italy they will have to pass through Libya or Tunisia, it takes a lot. However, it is obvious that migratory flows are likely to grow in the coming weeks and months. But in the meantime we are very satisfied with the return of the Italians, I thank the crisis unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our ambassador in Khartoum, our diplomats and our officials”.

