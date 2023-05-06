Tonight on TV: the must-see movies for Friday, May 5, 2023

Regia di Louis Leterrier. Un Film con Jet Li, Morgan Freeman, Bob Hoskins, Kerry Condon, Vincent Regan, Dylan Brown, Tamer Hassan, Phyllida Law, Carol Ann Wilson, Michael Lambert. Titolo originale: Unleashed. Genre Thriller – USA, France, China, Great Britain, 2005.

Danny is a boy raised without civil education or education by a boss of the underworld, who keeps him like a real dog. All Danny knows is the fight, to which he was trained from an early age and, a real war machine, he has mechanical and animal-like reactions when he is unleashed: once the ‘collar’ is removed, in fact, the boy blindly obeys the master. Following fights between rival gangs, Danny will suddenly find himself free, and will be welcomed by a blind pianist and his daughter; the two will cure him and help him get to know the world. But his ‘master’ will certainly not have resigned to having lost him.

