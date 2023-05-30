Tonsils, when they need to be removed in adults

The removal of the two lymph glands on either side of the uvula, better known as tonsils. It is a common, safe, and second most common surgery for children with acute and recurrent tonsillitis. For the children, indeed. But when are adults the victims of the same problem? Also in this case is it better to intervene or is it better to continue treating the adults with drugs?

Better to take them off

For the first large study on the effectiveness of tonsillectomy in adults, surgery pays off. Second researchwhich was posted on Lancet and involved 27 UK hospitals, when compared to the non-surgical approach, tonsil removal is a clinically (i.e. beneficial to the patient) and economically (beneficial to the community) effective procedure, even if the surgery is painful and on average requires a couple of weeks off work, and sometimes some risk.

Removing the tonsils: here are the long-term risks by VIOLA RITA

June 19, 2018

Episodes halved

The study in question is called NATTINA (which stands for National randomized controlled Trial of Tonsillectomy in Adults) and involved more than 450 patients over 16 years of age on average 23 years who suffered from recurrent episodes of acute tonsillitis: half were managed with standard therapy the other half underwent tonsillectomy. For 24 months, everyone sent a weekly text message to the authors of the study to report the days of sore throat. The result? In the ‘tonsillectomy group’ the incidence rate of sore throat in the ‘tonsillectomy group’ was . Two out of five operated patients experienced adverse events, often bleeding.

The pros and cons

Tonsillectomy can be a problematic operation for an economically active adult: because it takes a fortnight of recovery before being able to return to work, because the procedure can be painful, because it has an associated risk of bleeding. Furthermore, a Cochrane Review evaluating two studies involving about 150 people concluded in 2014 that tonsillectomy in adults has low efficiency. On the other hand, the 50% reduction in the number of tonsillectomy operations, common to many European countries in the last 20 years, coincided with a 136% increase in tonsillitis hospitalizations. Therefore, there is debate on the question of cutting or keeping adult tonsils, at least there has been until today.

We’re all getting sick: I’ll explain why viruses attack us by Aureliano Stingi

December 26, 2022



Because today, “based on the results of the NATTINA study, adults with recurrent severe acute tonsillitis should be offered tonsillectomy instead of repeated attempts at conservative therapy,” said Orlando Guntinas-Lichius, president of the German Society of Otorhinolaryngology in a comment also published in the Lancet. It remains to be clarified whether surgery is effective even in less serious cases, was the reflection of the expert, who however also maintained that today we do not have truly objective criteria for classifying the severity of inflammation of the tonsils.

The other study

For Guntinas-Lichius there is another question that needs to be answered: the results obtained with tonsillectomy can also be obtained with tonsillotomy (partial removal of the tonsils), given that reducing the volume of the glands involves less postoperative complications? An answer he could give soon TOTO one study started nel 2021 (l’acronimo sta per TOnsillectomy versus TOnsillotomy for recurrent acute tonsillitis in children and adults).

“If tonsillotomy – said the authors of TOTO, including Guntinas-Lichius – is at least as effective as tonsillectomy but with reduced morbidity (that is, with fewer problems in the period following the operation, ed.), the costs for the health system and for society”.

Scarlet fever and strep, watch out for these symptoms April 18, 2023





600 million cases of strep

Acute tonsillitis is inflammation of the tonsils caused by viral (often Adenovirus and Rhinovirus) or bacterial infections. Among the culprit bacteria there is above all Streptococcus, and in particular Streptococcus-β-haemolytic group A. There are 600 million cases of tonsillitis caused by group A Streptococcus that access primary care every year in the world.