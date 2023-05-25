Tony Hadley sings with the young people of the Milan Cancer Institute – Health

news-txt”>

“I was only 16 when they told me I had to go. And you’re never ready for a journey like this.” This is how the song “I was only sixteen” begins, written by the boys of the Youth Project of the National Cancer Institute of Milan and interpreted by Tony Hadley, former frontman of Spandau Ballet.

A “hymn to life” that tells the stories of adolescents with cancer from the moment of diagnosis (“I was sitting in a chair in front of the doctors who were talking about my illness”) to the moment in which they had to empty their suitcases of “clothes for go dancing”, instead filling them with “strength and hope”. The text, written in English so that it can reach “all the sick kids in the world“, comes from the podcast “Taken from a true story”, also created by Progetto Giovani in 2021. “This year we needed to find something international”, explained the creator and coordinator of the initiative Andrea Ferrari at this morning’s presentation. “The fact of having had Tony Hadley – added the president of the Institute Marco Votta – will allow us to have a worldwide audience”.

The musician, pop icon, intervened with a short video message of greeting and thanks. “I immediately accepted the proposal-he explains-, the words of these guys struck me deeply”. Made with the contribution of the Bianca Garavaglia Association, the song is already available on all streaming platforms: the proceeds from the downloads will be donated to Abg and the Youth Project. Faso, bassist of the group Elio e le Storie Tese, also took part in the composition of the music.