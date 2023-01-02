First point: the cold would be more dangerous than the heat, for those with aches and pains in the heart and arteries. But in any case, the madness of the thermometer that follow one another as daughters of climate change can have a heavy impact on cardiac well-being. Don’t believe it? Go and read the results of an analysis that examined in different countries the deaths recorded in four decades on the days when temperatures reached their maximum peaks or made you shiver and you will have the confirmation.