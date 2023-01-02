Home Health Too cold (and hot) is bad for the heart: more deaths from strokes and heart attacks
Health

Too cold (and hot) is bad for the heart: more deaths from strokes and heart attacks

by admin
Too cold (and hot) is bad for the heart: more deaths from strokes and heart attacks

First point: the cold would be more dangerous than the heat, for those with aches and pains in the heart and arteries. But in any case, the madness of the thermometer that follow one another as daughters of climate change can have a heavy impact on cardiac well-being. Don’t believe it? Go and read the results of an analysis that examined in different countries the deaths recorded in four decades on the days when temperatures reached their maximum peaks or made you shiver and you will have the confirmation.

See also  The possible ECB anti-spread shield galvanizes the banks in Piazza Affari

You may also like

Pancreatic cancer, new American cure eliminates cancer in...

In the lower Molise area alone, over 7,000...

Tooth pain when you eat chocolate: that’s what...

“Being treated for cancer in February, political future...

Study, the cold is not heavier for males...

the company closes, the competition for those who...

Tinnitus: symptoms, link with the cervical, when they...

These 5 intestinal conditions are linked to Alzheimer’s...

Martina Navratilova disease: throat and breast cancer in...

Covid, what changes in Italy after the latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy