Too long a siesta is connected to: increased risk of obesity, metabolic syndrome and arterial hypertension

In some countries it is common practice to take a siesta or nap after eating. For years, some studies have pointed out that sleeping in the middle of the day can affect the quality of sleep, cognitive functions and metabolic processes. However, the relationship between siesta and metabolic health is not well understood. A new study led by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital evaluated more than 3,000 adults from a Mediterranean population, examining the relationship between siesta and siesta length and obesity and metabolic syndrome. The researchers found that those who did 30 minute nap or more (long siestas) they had more likely to have a higher body mass index, higher blood pressure, and a cluster of other conditions associated with heart disease and diabetes (metabolic syndrome) than those who did not take siestas. However, for those who did short siestasalso known as “power naps”this increased risk of obesity and metabolic disorders was not present. In reverse, those who took short siestas were less likely to have elevated systolic blood pressure than those who did not take siestas. The team’s findings are published in Obesity.

“Not all siestas are the same. Sleep duration, sleep location, and other specific factors can influence the health outcomes of a nap,” said senior author Marta Garaulet, PhD, visiting professor in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “A previous study we conducted in a large study population in the UK found that siestas were associated with an increased risk of obesity. We wanted to determine if this was also true in a country where the siesta is more culturally rooted, in this case Spain, and how siesta length was related to metabolic health“.

I study

Obesity is a growing health problem affecting over one billion people worldwide. The accumulation of fat in the body is related to the way food is digested during metabolic processes. Understanding how lifestyle choices, such as siesta time, affect these metabolic mechanisms could help researchers understand how habits affect health. The researchers looked at data from 3,275 adults from a Mediterranean population, especially from the Spanish region of Murcia. Baseline metabolic characteristics were measured for the participants at the University of Murcia, and a siesta survey gleaned further details about their naps and other lifestyle factors. The result was the division into categories: no siesta, shorter than 30 minutes and longer than 30 minutes. The research team found that those who took long siestas had a higher body mass index and were more likely to have metabolic syndrome (MetS) than those who did not take siestas. Furthermore, compared to the group that did not take a siesta, the group that took a long siesta had higher values ​​for waist circumference, fasting glucose levels, systolic blood pressure (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure. The researchers found that long siestas were associated with later nighttime sleep and feeding times, higher energy intake at lunch and cigarette smoking, as well as place where siestas were held (bed or sofa), which may explain the higher risks associated with long siestas. While this is an observational study and it is possible that some factors are a consequence of obesity and not the siesta itself, a previous study of data collected in the UK Biobank found a causal relationship between napping and obesity, particularly with abdominal obesity, the most harmful form. In the current study, the authors found a number of statistically significant lifestyle factors that mediate the association between siesta time and measures of health. The study findings call for future research to investigate whether a short siesta is beneficial over a long one, particularly for individuals with habits such as delaying meals and sleep schedules or those who smoke. “Many institutions are realizing the benefits of short naps, especially for work productivity, but increasingly also for general health. If future studies further substantiate the benefits of shorter naps, I think this could be the driver for the discovery of optimal nap lengths and for a culture shift in recognizing the long-term health and productivity-boosting effects it can derive from this lifestyle,” said co-author Frank Scheer, neuroscientist and professor in the Medical Chronobiology Program in the Brigham’s Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders.