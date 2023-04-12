Rome, 11 April 2023 – Reinhold Messner come back to talk about bears (and wolves). “Tourism has doubled compared to the past and is causing the bear problem, but the wolves will also suffer from it: the tourist is afraid of bears just as the farmer is afraid of sending his ten-year-old son to pasture to see if the goats or sheep They are fine”. Meanwhile, the CDM would have discussed the bear spray, not yet legal in Italy but required by Trentino for Forestry.

Reinhold Messner on bears in Trentino: there are too many

The famous mountaineer from South Tyrol considered the ‘King of the eight thousand’, 78 years old, the first man to have reached the peaks of the fourteen mountains above 8,000 meters without the use of oxygen, intervenes on the matter fatally attacked by a brown bear. And he points the finger at the environmentalists who have already hindered the policy to take action in the past.

“The problem has existed for a long time”

“Let’s not forget that the problem has been around for a long time, two years ago two bears crossed the Meb-Bo highway (artery that connects Merano-Bolzano, ed) – recalls Messner -. If bears are encountered at night, human life is at risk. We need to decrease the bears maybe transfer them to Siberia, in Russia, in eastern Tibet, where the spaces are enormous but unfortunately it is very expensive”.

Problem of hatred between animal rights activists and farmers

“There is the problem of hatred between animal rights activists and farmers while the politician only looks at the votes, for this reason the mountain is not followed by politics – says Reinhold Messner -. Now, after defending bears, animal rights activists must understand that bears, like wolves, they are predatory animals. It is possible to kill some problematic animals, halving the bear population is a good step but we need a law that allows the mayor to cull the problematic specimens”.

“My Encounter with the Bear”

