Too many cases of Nile fever in Italy, experts worried: symptoms to watch out for

Nile Fever in Italy scares experts because the cases they are becoming too many. In this article we will try to offer you all the information you need to protect yourself from this threat. Doctors point out that the incidence of Nile fever cases in Italy is considerably higher compared to the European average. In general we say that mosquitoes can be a dangerous vector because there is a large variety of viruses that can be transmitted by their bites.

Nile fever is spreading in Italy in a worrying way: how to defend yourself – grantennistoscana.it

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control is closely monitoring the development of viruses in Italy. In particular the Nile Fever together with other viruses it is transmitted by mosquito bites and these insects are particularly common in the summer in our country. The strongest fear is that there may be a peak of infections and that this pathology could suddenly spread like wildfire. In 2022 there were 1333 cases and 92 deaths across the European Union.

In Italy the number of cases is worrying

But the data from Italy are particularly dramatic because there were 723 cases. Nile fever is carried by mosquitoes but in particular it is caused by the West Nile virus. In reality, the infection can also be carried by some birds but it becomes a real disease only in humans and horses while domestic animals experience transient and insignificant symptoms.

Let’s defend ourselves against mosquitoes: they are the vector of this pathology – grantennistoscana.it

There is a need for direct contact with an infected organism and it is precisely in this sense that the mosquito is critical to the spread of the virus. In theory, transmission is also possible with transfusions and transplants or from mother to fetus. But let’s get to the symptoms that are important to understand even for timely action.

Symptoms and how they present

The symptoms of Nile fever are substantially similar to flu. As a result we have weakness, headache and fever; there are also complications such as swollen lymph nodes but they are rarer. In general, Nile fever is not very dangerous and after the infection there is immunity.

The symptoms of Nile fever are similar to those of the flu – grantennistoscana.it

But it is also true that the most fragile and most at risk people must be particularly careful. Elderly, children, immunosuppressed subjects they can severely accuse this pathology and even die of it. What the international health authorities strongly underline is that in reality there is no real cure for this pathology.

The therapy administered by doctors is focused on symptom relief. As always, the best thing is prevention. From this point of view it is important to sprinkle ourselves and our house with repellent and to reclaim any sites with stagnant water.

Prevention is essential: defend yourself against vectors

Doctors stress that hygiene is absolutely essential but it is also important to understand that there are scents and smells that attract mosquitoes and therefore expose us to greater danger. Delicate and floral perfumes, plant-based ones, fruit perfumes and in particular coconut ones, are a real magnet for mosquitoes and therefore if we wear this kind of perfume we should be more cautious.

Some perfumes attract them while others reject them: let’s choose the right ones – grantennistoscana.it

On the contrary, there are also perfumes that repel mosquitoes and therefore they are recommended. Lavender, citronella, eucalyptus, mint, geranium are unpleasant odors from these insects and therefore wearing these perfumes means keeping them away. Lots of essential oils can also be a good natural repellent. Put some trays with coffee grounds near the windows and in the nerve centers of the house it can make the domestic environment even more hostile.

Our country is particularly exposed for climatic reasons

Obviously to keep mosquitoes away there are the classic coils and platelets but with these products it would be better not to abound. The lamps with ultraviolet lights that catch them can be a good idea to get rid of these insects without putting chemicals into the air.

But as we have said, this pathology is particularly widespread in Italy and also in Greece. Our country has a warm climate that favors the proliferation of mosquitoes and therefore the spread of the disease. Summers in our country are very long and hot and consequently the Italians must be particularly careful.

