«Too many hours, the possibility of making mistakes increases»

Depressed, stressed and in constant sleep deprivation for working hours that go far beyond the lawful and loads that are impossible to manage. All aggravated by lack of recognition of the value of what is done, a number of patients for doctors and beds that almost pays off impossible to establish an empathetic relationship with the sick and the bureaucracy that makes everything even more difficult. There is this and more in what is defined in technical jargon «Sindrome da burnout».

The bad news (as if it weren’t already bad), is that one in two doctors would suffer, as well as 45 percent of the nurses who work in the internal medicine departments, which alone absorb a fifth of hospitalizations in Italy. A threat not only to their health but also to that of the patients, since working in these conditions means increasing the chances of make some health mistake. Errors that in Italy would be around 100 thousand a year.

To provide the disheartening photograph is a survey of more than two thousand healthcare professionals, presented in Milan at the 28th National Congress of the Federation of hospital internists (Fadoi). The survey shows a higher incidence among women and goes hand in hand with increasing age (among the under 30s, the percentage of those who declare themselves in bunrnout drops to 30 percent). Data that testify to the urgency of interventions for a change of course, to protect everyone's health and also for stem the "flight from hospitals" which has accentuated after the two years of the pandemic.

This was explained by Francesco Dentali, president of the Federation and director of General Medicine of Asst Sette Laghi (Varese). “This photograph shows an inconvenience that the institutions must be aware ofto intervene as soon as possible, also in the interest of patients because burnout increases the error rate. We are not asking for an intervention only for doctors and nurses, our primary mission is to treat patients and we must do it in the best possible way”.

What should be done right away? «We come from more than 12 years of continuous cuts to the health system, but, even if the situation is difficult, there are many things that you can start working on right away. The first is the hospital distribution system: the map needs to be redesigned, so that hospitals and services are redistributed in a serious manner. As far as the nursing world is concerned, however, the introduction of specialized figures such as the “super oss” must be accelerated. We’ll see if, after ten years of cuts, we still have time to reverse course».

