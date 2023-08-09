Too many skin products can cause serious damage – watch out for these symptoms

Beware of excess products or unsuitable cosmetics: aggressive formulas and allergenic ingredients can undermine your health.

Skin it is the largest organ in the body and performs a number of essential functions for our health e well being. We often are tempting to use a wide variety of cosmetic products, creams, lotions and treatments, in the hopes of improving the appearance of our skin. However, the excess of products can have harmful effects on our skinundermining its integrity and protective function.

Our skin is equipped with a delicate chemical and physiological balance which can be perturbed by the excess of products. The aggressive chemical formulations or the excessive use of products they can alter the natural pH of the skin, compromising its protective barrier. This makes the skin firmer vulnerable to external agentssuch as pollution and UV rays, increasing the risk of damage and premature aging.

Cosmetics: the importance of components and expiration

When the skin receives an excess of mostly unsuitable products, it can manifest various symptomswhich can be different from person to person. It may appear, for example, irritated and red. May have a feeling of burning or itching on the skin, dryness and peeling, onset of acne or other skin rashes. The skin can also become more sensitive to touch and overreact to external stimuli. Finally, in some cases, the excessive use of products can cause swelling or hyperpigmentation as well as allergic reactions, such as skin rash or hives.

Also, excess products can create a psychological addiction, leading us to believe that more and more products are the solution to our skin problems. This can lead to a routine complicated and expensive skincare, which ultimately may not deliver the desired results and, in fact, make the situation worse.

What are the consequences if you use unsuitable cosmetic products for a long time – Tantasalute.it

An important aspect to consider is also the question of the use of expired or improperly stored products. Cosmetic products have a Expiration date and their efficacy and safety may be compromised if they are used after this date or if stored improperly. The use of expired products can cause skin irritations and infections.

To protect our skin from these damages, it is essential to adopt a scientific and responsible approach to skin care. Before using a new product, it is important read the label carefully and know the ingredients present in the formulation. Avoiding products that contain harsh or allergenic ingredients can help prevent irritation and unwanted skin reactions.

Also, it is crucial to follow a routine simple and targeted skincare, using only the products necessary for the specific needs of your skin. Finally, pay attention to expiration dates and store products correctly, avoiding the use of expired or deteriorated products.

Face cream: how to choose the right one

Excess products on the skin can have harmful effects on its integrity and health. A scientific and conscious approach to skin care is essential for preserve its protective function and keep it in an optimal state of health. Avoiding excessive use of products, choosing safe and effective formulations and following a targeted skincare routine are essential steps to ensure a healthy and radiant skin in the long run.

How is it possible to choose a perfect face cream (tantasalute.it)