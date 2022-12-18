What are the symptoms dell’seasonal flu? Which is the right cure for the children? Answers Dr. Andrew Bell, head of the multi-specialist pediatric unit of the Bambino Gesù in Rome. «At our hospital we are witnessing a dizzying increase in cases – says Campana – In the last period they are emergency room admissions doubled». «The symptoms are similar to those of adults: high fever, cold and compromised respiratory tract, to which dehydration is added. It is wrong to downgrade flu symptoms ».

“We are seeing a shortage of pharmacies in pharmacies antibiotics – adds the specialist – but this is because antibiotic therapy is often abused, which is limited to one case out of 10″.

