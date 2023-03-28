The sense of smell is a very powerful activator of the brain, capable of recalling memories and sensations. But there is one smell more powerful than the others, which may even be able to “turn off” social anxiety. We are talking about sweat.

The smell of sweat and the calming effect on anxieties and phobias

A preliminary study conducted by researchers at the Karolinska Institutet and the University of Padua has shown that exposure to human odors extracted from sweat could be used to enhance the treatment of phobias and anxieties.