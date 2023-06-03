Too much custard? Don’t throw it away, freeze it like this: no more waste of money and food

Is your custard leftover? You don’t need to throw it away, you can freeze it, and we’ll tell you how to do it best.

The custard it is excellent for filling sweets and desserts, but also to be eaten as it is. Spooned, in a nice cup perhaps garnished with macaroons or wafers, it can be an excellent and nutritious snack.

Classic, chocolate, lemon. Have you ever tasted that English? It is the one suitable to be served hot as an accompaniment to other desserts or alone with biscuits, perhaps the classic ones cat’s tongues.

Don’t know how to do it? In a saucepan, heat 330 g of milk and 170 g of liquid fresh cream together with a seedless vanilla pod and the grated rind of a lemon. Bring to the boil and then add to another saucepan in which you have mixed 8 egg yolks, 100 grams of sugar and the seeds of the pod. Filter, boil again but not too much, and immediately transfer to a cold bowl. The difference with the custard is that the English one as you have seen is without flourfor this reason it remains more fluid and lighter.

But the question is: is it possible freeze the cream? Sure, and let’s see how it’s done.

How to freeze custard

It can happen that you prepare excess custard, perhaps make an excessive dose of it that is left over. Or having to keep it to use it later, when you have more time. The good news is you can freeze it, without its flavor changing too much.

But to do that, i.e. that the taste of your cream doesn’t taste bad once you take it out of the freezer, you have to remember to freeze your cream as soon as it cools down. A few hours after its preparation, it shouldn’t take too long, so it will keep the organoleptic properties intact. And above all, use a airtight container suitable that does not make them absorb any odors from the freezer.

Storage and defrosting

We’ve seen how to freeze custard, but how long can you keep it? At most 8 weeks, no more. And how to defrost it? In refrigerator, calmly. Maybe you can take it out the night before it needs to be used, so it will have all night to return to its liquid state without suffering a thermal shock that can cause it to turn sour.

After thawing you may find it slightly more liquid, but it is normal: this occurs due to the breakdown of milk fats. You can pass it through a sieve and mix it again with a whisk.