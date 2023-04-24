Too much stress makes you age. What the study says

How many times, jokingly with family and friends, will they have said “ I lost a year of my life ” referring, in a metaphorical way, to a strong condition of stress due to the most disparate situations. Well, the reality is not at all far from that way of saying because living strong stress shortens biological age: a study just published on Cell Metabolism. The good news, however, is not lacking since everything can be restored once the particularly tiring period is over.

What the study says

The research was carried out on people who had undergone an operation or disease and on mice with very clear results: “ Together, these data show that biological age undergoes a rapid increase in response to different forms of stress, which reverses after recovery from stress. Our study uncovers a new level of aging dynamics that should be considered in future studies.” the researchers explained. Among others factors pharmacological treatments, changes in lifestyle but also the environment that surrounds us have also been observed which contribute to the change in biological age. Even if this change is fleeting, “l to the extent that biological age undergoes reversible changes over the course of a lifetime and the events that trigger those changes remain unknown“, the researchers point out.

Our biological clock in technical jargon is called the “methylation” of our DNA (Dnam) and is the main tool with which researchers have evaluated biological age and their implications in the human genome: there is a difference between those of first and second generation, with the latter type providing more detail. “ These watches represent the current gold standard aging biomarker and are now widely used in the field of aging, including in human clinical trials.” explain the study researchers.

What is epigenetics