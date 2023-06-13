Too much sun can be bad. The bad example of Maneskins photographed with sunburnt skin

Vittoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi of the Maneskin tanned, actually, sunburnt. Snapshots published on Facebook that provoked the reaction of some oncologists and dermatologists concerned about the consequences of this bad example of musicians. Exposing yourself to the sun’s rays without any protection, in fact, can seriously harm your health. You not only risk a burn but also the onset of melanoma, a tumor that has become increasingly widespread over the years, so much so that there are around 100,000