Very often it is thought that excessive sweating is to be attributed only to the heat, but in some cases it can be associated – or even accentuated – by specific deficiencies more or less serious. In those who sweat a lot, in particular, it is good to pay attention to some symptoms such as persistent fatigue, dizziness, frequent muscle cramps or other signals that the body sends to warn that something is not working properly. With some small food trick in many cases it is however possible to solve the problem, at least in part.

How vitamins and minerals affect sweating

Sweating is a reaction of the whole normal, especially during the summer and with very high temperatures. Sometimes, however, in addition to creating an annoying feeling and producing embarrassment, it can highlight a deficiency in some vitamins and minerals.

For instance, B complex vitamins are essential for proper regulation of the nervous system and promote the management of anxiety and stress, responsible for the increase in sweating. A similar argument applies to the vitamin Dwhose deficiency is associated with phenomena such as excessive fatigue, tiredness, muscle pain and depression. All this leads to a greater propensity to excessive sweating, as well as to a general worsening of the state of health.

Also not to be underestimated are some specific elements such as the magnesium and the soccer. The first plays a key role in the muscle relaxation e in the maintaining proper blood pressure, improving body temperature regulation and nerve function management. Calcium, on the other hand, can help suppress sweat levels e keep the body in a state of homeostasis.

In short, for those suffering from excessive sweating it can be very useful pay more attention to eating habitsperhaps making sure through specific tests and examinations that you do not suffer from vitamin or mineral deficiencies.