Home Health Too much sweat? Some deficiencies can be the cause
Health

Too much sweat? Some deficiencies can be the cause

by admin
Too much sweat? Some deficiencies can be the cause

Very often it is thought that excessive sweating is to be attributed only to the heat, but in some cases it can be associated – or even accentuated – by specific deficiencies more or less serious. In those who sweat a lot, in particular, it is good to pay attention to some symptoms such as persistent fatigue, dizziness, frequent muscle cramps or other signals that the body sends to warn that something is not working properly. With some small food trick in many cases it is however possible to solve the problem, at least in part.

How vitamins and minerals affect sweating

Sweating is a reaction of the whole normal, especially during the summer and with very high temperatures. Sometimes, however, in addition to creating an annoying feeling and producing embarrassment, it can highlight a deficiency in some vitamins and minerals.

For instance, B complex vitamins are essential for proper regulation of the nervous system and promote the management of anxiety and stress, responsible for the increase in sweating. A similar argument applies to the vitamin Dwhose deficiency is associated with phenomena such as excessive fatigue, tiredness, muscle pain and depression. All this leads to a greater propensity to excessive sweating, as well as to a general worsening of the state of health.

Also not to be underestimated are some specific elements such as the magnesium and the soccer. The first plays a key role in the muscle relaxation e in the maintaining proper blood pressure, improving body temperature regulation and nerve function management. Calcium, on the other hand, can help suppress sweat levels e keep the body in a state of homeostasis.

See also  Apple WWDC 2022 will be held online again, and it is expected to officially debut on 6/6

In short, for those suffering from excessive sweating it can be very useful pay more attention to eating habitsperhaps making sure through specific tests and examinations that you do not suffer from vitamin or mineral deficiencies.

You may also like

Exams and medical visits in Tuscany, expectations are...

What’s Happening to Elon Musk?

Long Covid, hair loss and decreased libido among...

At the Venice Film Festival is the year...

A good place to build a lunar base...

“Deadly virus in one out of three cases”

At the Venice Film Festival is the year...

It is rumored that Sony may acquire Square...

collapse of the inscriptions. The competition for 955...

Crossover Test New Machine: Super Sound and Picture...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy