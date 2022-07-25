ADATA XPG Spectrix D50 D4-3600 ROG Blizzard Edition

Too ruthless!! ADATA and ROG jointly launched the new XPG Spectrix D50 ROG co-branded memory, replaced with white aluminum alloy heat sink, printed with ROG Xuewu Zhanji “Blowing Snow”, integrating e-sports culture and two-dimensional culture, with a triangular ARGB LED on the top. The light bar supports ASUS AURA Sync lighting effect synchronization. It really means that the appearance is justice. Players who like the two-dimensional culture will not buy it. There are two models of DDR4-3600 16GB Kit and 32GB Kit, priced at HK$630, HK$1,140

Received the “XPG Spectrix D50 ROG Fubuki joint version memory from ADATA for testing. The packaging design has become an anime style, with a big ROG Xuewu Zhanji two-dimensional character printed on it, and the ROG Fubuki memory appearance is printed in the middle. XPG ⁄ ROG STRIX co-branded cooperation , the upper left shows that ASUS AURA Sync is supported.

The back of the box is printed with multi-national text descriptions. The window design can see the specification label of the memory in the box. The lower right corner reads Lifetime Warranty Lifetime Warranty, and more importantly, Made in Taiwan, confidence guarantee.

XPG Spectrix D50 ROG Blowing Snow Co-branded Edition heat sink design is based on the D50 regular version, replaced with white aluminum alloy heat sink, with geometric line metal cutting, a thick light guide light bar at the top, and an enlarged triangle at the top center to make the light source breadth Further improvement, the increase in the luminous area makes the glare color more eye-catching. The left side is printed with ROG and Himejibuki. She is ROG’s own two-dimensional character, and the right side is added with the ROG STRIX Fubuki Logo.

The top and center are all light materials, built-in 10 ultra-bright RGB LED particles, 5-channel ARGB lighting effect control, can also bring a soft and well-proportioned ARGB dark color effect.

▲ DDR4-3600 CL18-22-22 @ 1.35V

The test sample received this time is the XPG Spectrix D50 ROG Fubuki Co-branded DDR4-3600 CL18 16GB Kit, the model is “AX4U360038G18I-DW50ROG”, the specification is DDR4-3600MHz CL18-22-22-45 2T, and it supports Intel XMP 2.0 technology , The working voltage is 1.35V.

Using SAMSUNG B-Die Granules

After removing the heat sink, you can see that the PCB of “AX4U360038G18I-DW50ROG” only has 10 high-brightness RGB LED particles on one side. It adopts JEDEC 10 Layers A2 PCB trace design, and the optimized circuit can provide better clock and timing performance , There are a total of 8 SAMSUNG BCWE DDR4 memory particles on one side of the PCB.

The number of SAMSUNG memory particles, the K at the beginning represents SAMSUNG Memory, 4 represents DRAM products, A represents DDR4-SDRAM system memory, 8G04 represents 8Gb (2Gb x 4) particles, and its Refresh time is 64ms, followed by The code is 5 for 16 Banks chips, W for working voltage using SSTL_12 interface, vDD and vDDQ working voltages are both 1.2V, and B for Revision B-Die chips.

The B in “BCWE” in the back represents 96 ball FBGA particles, which are packaged with Halogen & Lead Free environmental protection process Flip Chip, C represents normal commercial particles with a working temperature range of 0ºC ~ 85ºC, WE represents its speed is DDR4-3200, and its specification is CL22 -22-22, the factory has created a memory module product that can operate DDR4-3600 C18 with a working voltage of 1.35V under the XMP specification through a screening process.

Performance test:

The test platform uses an ASUS ROG STRIX B660-A motherboard with an Intel Core i9-12900K processor, and the operating system uses Microsoft Windows 11. Each set of memory settings must be tested by RunMemTest Pro* to be successful.

If SAMSUNG B-Die is not specially selected, the clock frequency will not be too high. Without adjusting the clock sequence and operating voltage, 1.35V can exceed DDR4-3800 CL18-22-22, DDR4-4000 almost passed but in the end Out of ERROR, 1.4V can burn through DDR4-4000 CL18-22-22, 1.45V can exceed DDR4-4200 CL18-22-22 and complete the test. Since Gear 1 jumps to Gear 2, the memory latency will be greatly improved, and the performance will be greatly improved. The growth is not obvious, it is recommended not to overclock or try DDR4-3800 CL18.

ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D50 ROG Blizzard Edition

Price: HK$630 (16GB Kit), HK$1,140 (32GB Kit)

Enquiry: Hornington (3626-9898)