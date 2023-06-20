took old Aldrin to the South Pole – breaking latest news

Explorer, skidiver, astronaut: Hamish Harding, 58, the billionaire British entrepreneur lost on the depths of the Titanic with four adventure companions, is used to extreme challenges. Especially in the air. He is an aviator, licensed to pilot commercial aircraft such as the Gulfstream G650. Last year he flew into space, a paying guest of Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin rockets. As a skidiver his name is on the list of Living Legends of Aviation. Harding is president of a private aviation company called Action Aviation. Previously, he worked for the White Desert travel agency, with the aim of establishing the first line of private flights to Antarctica.

At the South Pole with Buzz Aldrin

And right in the White Desert of the polar ice, Harding accompanied Buzz Aldrin on a Guinness Book of Records mission in 2016: Aldrin, the second man to have walked on the Moon in the Apollo 11 mission (after Commander Neil Armstrong), at the age of 86 is became the oldest man to reach the South Pole. The British entrepreneur holds three world records, including that of the fastest circumnavigation of the Earth via both Poles: four years ago, on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo mission 11, Harding was with seven other astronauts and aviators aboard a Qatari Gulfstream G650ET that hurtled across the globe completing the flight in 46 hours, 40 minutes and 22 seconds.

In the Mariana Trench

From space to the ocean depths: in 2022, tells the Guardian newspaper, the British millionaire broke the record for duration and distance traveled in the depths of the sea. With his friend Victor Vescovo he went down aboard a two-seater submarine to the edge of the Mariana Trench at a depth of 10,000 metres: 13 hours of overall mission, 4 hours and 15 minutes on the bottom and 4.6 kilometers traveled horizontally. Bishop is the same one who explored the Calypso Abyss area in Greece, the deepest point of the Mediterranean Sea (5,100 meters) where a few days ago the fishing boat sank with over 700 migrants on board.

The announcement on social media: “Let’s go down”

The descent to the wreck of the Titanic in the company of the Frenchman Paul-Henry Nargeolet, the greatest expert on the ocean liner that sank in 1912 750 km from Newfoundland, was supposed to last eight hours, much less than that in the Mariana Trench. But traveling to those depths is riskier than flying through space. Hamish Harding gladly spent $250,000 to be on board. A natural science and chemical engineering graduate of Cambridge University, Harding has a wife (Linda) and four children: Rory, Giles, Lauren and Brian. It was he himself who announced the mission on social media last weekend: “Given the difficult weather conditions of the past few months, this will be the only expedition of 2023 to the wreck of the Titanic”. The last message, on Sunday: “There’s a window of good weather and tomorrow we’re going down.”

From the sofa at home to the abyss (without map)

“It’s a wonderful and dangerous journey,” says Mike Reese interviewed by the BBC at his home in New York. “And assume that something irreparable could happen: the word death is mentioned three times on the first page of the contract of the private company OceanGate Expeditions”. In the typology of those who have traveled on the Titan, Reese represents the opposite of the explorer Harding: «I’m a guy who sits on the couch watching TV. But my wife, who loves adventure, gave me a gift and I thought: “Okay, we don’t have children, I’ve had a good life, I can go”». Reese says that the interior of the 7-metre-long submarine is essential but comfortable: «I even fell asleep during the descent». It is like entering another dimension of time and space: «You are not thirsty, you are not hungry. In our descent to four thousand meters and back, no one used the small bathroom on board». The Titan “is steered with a very simple joystick”.

According to the US Coast Guard, which is leading the search, the submarine submerged local morning Sunday and its support vessel, the Canadian research icebreaker Polar Prince, lost contact with the Titan an hour and 45 minutes later. so roughly half way down. «Communications with the surface are easily lost – says Mike Reese, an explorer by chance – When we reached the seabed we managed to re-establish them, the commander asked to send a certain Map B to find the wreck of the Titanic, and from the surface they replied : “Which map B?”».

