took the memories from the phones. Uncle arrested for rent racketeering

Possible breakthrough in the investigation into the disappearance of Say. The carabinieri searched the parents, Miguel Angel Ramon Chicllo Romero and Kathrina Alvarez, as part of today’s execution of a dozen decrees, documents signed by prosecutors Christine von Borries and Giuseppe Ledda as part of the investigations to find the girl who disappeared in Florence on 10 June. This is learned from sources involved in the investigation. According to what has been reconstructed, the investigators have instructed the investigators of the Arma to carry out a specific activity, namely to make “forensic copies” of the memories of their mobile phones, especially regarding activities on social networks, and a search deed was required.

Little Kataleya’s maternal uncle arrestedtogether with three other men, all taken to prison by the Florentine flying squad in the investigation into the “rent racket” extorted from immigrants in the abusive occupation dell’ex hotel Astor of via Maragliano, Romanians and Peruvians. Argenis Abel Alvarez Vazsquez, known as Dominique, 29, is the last relative to have seen his niece Kata before the kidnapping, according to investigative reconstructions. The sister Catherine Alvarez she had entrusted the child to him and his sister-in-law during his absence to go to work. Simultaneously with the arrests made by the mobile team of Firenze (approximately fifty policemen and women policemen acted), the carabinieri then took care of executing a dozen search orders on Kata’s family and relatives, plus other people.

They are subjects who are not suspects, however the inspections have become necessary, they are “of interest – explains the Dda – for the ongoing investigations into the kidnapping for the purpose of extortion”, which is the hypothesis of the crime with which the prosecutor conducts the investigation to find Say.

As the anti-mafia prosecutor Luca Tescaroli explains, the initiatives “are part of the investigative process that is underway and is projected to identify the perpetrators of the hypothesized kidnapping of Mia Kataleya Chiclo Alvarez”.

In fact, today’s arrests alone do not directly concern the kidnapping of Kata but the context of illegality in the former hotel where the girl, like dozens of other minors, lived. The investigating judge Angelo Pezzuti has signed a precautionary custody order in prison – requested by the Dda – against Kata’s uncle and against the Peruvians Carlos Martin De La Colina Palomino37 years old, known to everyone in the former Astor only as ‘Carlos’ – considered a kind of reference for the traffic inside the former hotel -, Nicola Eduardo Lenes Aucacus, 39 years old, and Carlos Manuel Salinas Menac, 63 years old.

The four are accused in various ways of extortion, of attempted extortion and robbery, of threats against other occupants of the building for episodes documented between November 2022 and May 2023. Furthermore for an episode of May 28, 2023, perhaps the most striking among those known before the disappearance of Kata, they are accused of attempted murder and serious injuries in the case of the Ecuadorian occupant who, fearing being killed, preferred to let himself fall into the street from a window of the Astor reporting trauma and fractures . Those arrested are suspected of having activated a punitive expedition – together with a dozen other people to be identified – against the Ecuadorian and his fiancée as well as against another couple who were staying in the next room.

They operated with baseball bats and many were hooded. Even the investigating judge Pezzuti, as well as the prosecutor’s office, agrees that the crimes of which the four arrested are accused would have accrued in an illegitimate activity of buying and selling the “right to occupy” the rooms of the former Astor by asking the other squatters for a bribe – l rent – from 600 to 700 euros. Claims for money were also there for those who wanted to visit some acquaintances inside (a sort of passage fee). Also discovered rates for “maintenance” work from 15 to 50 euros. All illegal. According to the investigations, there is also an episode in which Carlos and Kata Abel’s uncle allegedly extorted 80 euros by punching an occupant in the face who was reluctant to give any more money. A climate of violence that took root in the months of the abusive occupation – traced back to September 2022 – and which was consolidating with lookouts on the walls, access guards, internal control. The eviction carried out between 17 and 18 June dispersed the occupants in social services structures in Florence, places where the four arrested were joined at dawn to be taken to the police station and then to prison.

