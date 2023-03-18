If a hole in the tooth needs to be filled, the dentist usually recommends a solution. But that can cost money.

Anyone who sits in the dentist’s chair should therefore be able to have a say and have a say in decisions. We asked a team of experts to evaluate the current scientific studies on the most common filling materials.

Our goal: a comparison of dental fillings – for example with a view to their durability and resilience, whether they pose any health risks and for whom they are suitable.





Tooth fillings in comparison – that is what our analysis offers Materials at a glance. The table provides information about the filling materials amalgam, composite and compomer, ceramics and gold and non-precious metal alloys – about their properties, advantages and disadvantages.

The best supplementary dental insurance. In addition, a table shows the seven best and particularly inexpensive private supplementary dental insurance policies, which also cover the costs of inlays and fillings.

Magazine article as PDF. If you activate the topic, you will receive the test report from test 5/2022 as a PDF.

Plastic, ceramic or gold? We took a close look at five materials or material compositions: the classic amalgam, the plastic mixtures composite and compomer, ceramics and the group of gold and metal alloys. The biggest difference is durability and price. In addition, not every material is suitable for every tooth damage. Tipp: In the case of expensive and complex procedures, private supplementary dental insurance can be worthwhile. Stiftung Warentest checks such offers on an ongoing basis. Here you can find a comparison of supplementary dental insurance.

Tooth fillings in the expert check

And how safe are amalgam fillings? There have long been doubts about the safety of amalgam. The alloy contains mercury, a toxic heavy metal. Our team of experts has also reviewed the scientific studies on this and can give the all-clear on amalgam. However, it is not recommended for certain groups of people. We say who should switch to alternatives.