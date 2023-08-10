Tooth regrowth drug could be available within next decade » Science News

Teeth don’t grow back once you become an adult – any wear and tear is permanent which is why it’s important to keep them as clean and healthy as possible.

Clinical trials for a potential tooth regrowth treatment have been announced to begin in July 2024, based on decades of research in the field. If these trials are successful, therapeutic drugs could be available by 2030. A team from the Medical Research Institute at Kitano Hospital in Japan is leading the trial, which targets people with anodontia, a rare genetic condition that prevents baby teeth from growing. and adult teeth to grow normally. The treatment would initially be targeted at children with the condition, but further down the road, the researchers think it could also be used more broadly, with people who have more common dental problems, such as gum disease, for example. “The idea of ​​growing new teeth is every dentist’s dream,” Katsu Takahashi, head of the department of dentistry and oral surgery at Kitano Hospital, told The Mainichi. “I’ve been working on it since I was a graduate student. I was confident that I would be able to make it happen.” Here’s how it works: After finding a link between a specific gene called USAG-1 and limits on tooth growth in mice, the researchers then moved on to tests that sought to block USAG-1 expression. An antibody was discovered that could safely block some of the activity of USAG-1 in mice and ferrets without leading to serious side effects, leading to induced tooth growth.

The next step is to see if the same chemical reactions can be controlled in humans. We’re talking a possibility rather than a reality at the moment, but it may be possible to use the new drug to stimulate the growth of a third generation of teeth in the mouth, after baby teeth and full-sized adult teeth. As the researchers point out in a recent scientific review, the advantage of the approach is that tooth growth is triggered naturally, through a process known as bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling. Our bodies are naturally doing the work, with no complicated stem cell engineering required. The team also suggest that advances in scanning technology (like mass spectrometry, for example) will make it easier to pinpoint biomarkers that indicate which people will benefit most from treatment. “Anti-USAG-1 antibody treatment in mice is effective for tooth regeneration and may be a breakthrough in the treatment of tooth abnormalities in humans,” the researchers write.

