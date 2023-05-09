Toothpaste – questionable ingredients [Ökotest] > Fluorides and / nein?

Large-scale operation at “Ökotest” – the test association tested 48 toothpastes and unfortunately found only 13 to be reasonably good.

Tests were carried out for organohalogen compounds, lead, cadmium, chromium, copper, arsenic, zinc and aluminium.

The fluoride content and the titanium dioxide content were also determined[1] as a “whitener”. In addition, other synthetic ingredients were tested, including PEG.

The description of the test and the ingredients listed leads to a grotesque constellation. When describing the contamination of toothpaste with lead and arsenic, “Ökotest” correctly states that, for example, lead can accumulate in the body and is classified as neurotoxic (nerve poison).

Arsenic is also not a substance that belongs in toothpaste or other personal care products.

Oddly enough, “Ökotest” does not accept this for fluoride. Fluoride is as neurotoxic as lead. There is more than enough evidence for this:

For “Ökotest” fluoride has a “clearly proven protective effect against caries”, whereby the wording “clearly proven” suggests the complete opposite. Because if something is proven, what does “clearly proven” look like in comparison?

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then be sure to request my free practice newsletter:

By the looks of it, this “incantation” is the old propaganda for the fluoride supplement that needs “clear” propaganda evidence to hold up.

Accordingly, one can already guess the test result in advance: All toothpastes that do not contain fluoride should therefore fail.

And that’s how it was: Of the eight toothpastes without fluoride, seven were rated “insufficient” and one (“Niyok” by “Niyok”) was rated “poor”, even though this toothpaste did not contain titanium oxide or any other questionable additives. However, with a price of EUR 5.99 (per 75 milliliters), this toothpaste cannot be classified as particularly cheap.

Other toothpastes without fluoride almost all showed lead admixtures. A toothpaste from this category even showed additional components of arsenic.

The “very good” toothpastes all and without exception had at least 1000 ppm fluoride component, most even a concentration of 1450 ppm. According to the “eco testers”, a toothpaste had to contain at least 1000 ppm fluoride to find favor in the eyes of the testers.

After all, of the nine toothpastes rated “very good”, not a single toothpaste contained titanium dioxide or other harmful ingredients, especially lead and arsenic.

Well-known brands such as Odol, Oral-B, Sensodyne etc. only received a “sufficient”. The stumbling block here was not the fluoride level, which was an “outstanding” 1450 ppm. Rather, titanium oxide or sodium lauryl sulfate were found here.

Oddly enough, this combination of high fluoride content and undesirable admixtures of harmful substances was rated “satisfactory” by “Ökotest”.

For comparison: The only toothpaste without fluoride and the rating “poor” had no titanium oxide and no other additives. The intermediate rating was “poor” because the toothpaste did not contain sufficient amounts of the nerve toxin fluoride.

Conclusion

The test is useless because it is based on conventional medical dogma that neurotoxins such as fluoride are harmless, while neurotoxins such as lead are dangerous. Of course, lead, arsenic, titanium oxide and the other substances examined do not offer any protection against tooth decay.

If fluoride offered protection against caries, then there should be no more caries in our country. Or do the Germans only brush their teeth with fluoride-free toothpaste?

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then you should definitely request my free practice newsletter “Independent. Naturally. clear edge.” to:

This post was created on May 1st, 2023.