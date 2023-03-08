How to understand that you have heart problems? Early diagnosis in cardiovascular disease, as with all diseases, makes a huge difference. Many are convinced that events such as a heart attack or stroke only affect the elderly or obese people. Nothing more fake. Now come two studies that explain what signals our body sends us that should not be underestimated, even if we are young and fit.

Common issues like anxiety, fatigue, and pain in your limbs could actually be a sign of a deeper problem. Of course these symptoms will prove harmless to the vast majority of people. However, it is much better to have a check-up with a cardiologist than to repent later.

How to understand that you have heart problems: the first study

The first study lists 5 conditions, the second 10. Let’s start with the first.

Anxiety

Most of us live with some anxiety. However, when the state of anxiety becomes chronic, the heart can be damaged. A 2015 study by researchers at Harvard University found that people with anxiety who had coronary heart disease were more likely to die. The risk increases by 21 percent. Furthermore, those with anxiety problems hardly go to the cardiologist and often eat badly to try to fill the void of anxiety.

Leg pain

We often focus on pain in the arm, especially the left one. Numbness, pain and tingling in the legs could be a sign that not enough blood is flowing to the extremities of the body. Known as peripheral arterial disease (PAD), the condition occurs when the arteries in the legs become narrowed and blocked due to plaque buildup. Leg pain could be a product of being out of shape or an injury, and rarely will doctors even make the link between your legs and heart disease.

Unbalanced power supply

This can happen for a variety of reasons, such as diets high in sodium or cholesterol, too much stress, smoking or obesity. There are five arteries in our legs. Each plays a crucial role in circulating blood to the farthest regions of the body and then back to the heart. When these arteries become blocked, preventing enough blood from flowing to the lower regions of the body, the tissue is damaged.

In severe cases, obstruction of blood flow can lead to amputation. The American Heart Association warns that 54% of amputations in the United States are related to PAD.

How to understand that you have heart problems: pstomach problems

Another link that many people may not instinctively make is suffering from stomach pains e digestive problems. People with heart disease often have sudden, short-lived stomach pain early on. As their cardiovascular condition worsens, their gastrointestinal problems will occur more often. There will be a sudden and sharp painusually in the part upper right side of the stomach.

This could be caused by intestinal angina, which occurs when not enough blood is getting to the colon. People suffering from the condition often experience pain within an hour after eating a meal. In addition to acute pain, they can also suffer from diarrhea, nausea e vomit.

Tiredness

Everyone feels tired, but the intense tiredness it could be a sign that there is a problem with the heart. This is a non-specific symptom. Almost all pathologies include it among their symptoms. When blood cannot reach all organs, we will feel tired. If the heart doesn’t pump effectively, blood and oxygen don’t get to the vital organs. Not enough blood reaching the lungs can lead to their inability to absorb enough oxygen.

When the kidney doesn’t get enough blood it will have difficulty removing waste products from the body. If not enough blood reaches the liver, the tissue cells in the organ will begin to die and the organ may fail.

How to understand that you have heart problems: yessweating

The profuse sweating it is a common symptom of a great many conditions, but it could also indicate heart problems. People with cardiovascular disease often sweat because their bodies have to work harder to pump blood. Sudden and profuse sweating, especially when a person isn’t taking part in physical activity, could be one of the first signs of a heart attack.

How to understand if you have heart problems according to the American Society of Cardiology: the 10 symptoms

American cardiologists also wanted to make a list of 10 symptoms not to be underestimated, which however often relate to problems that may have nothing to do with the heart. Here are the ten symptoms:

Dizziness when standing up quickly Shortness of breath Difficulty bending over Palpitations Chest tightness Arm pain – often on the left Difficulty standing Chest discomfort Swollen legs Frequent extra or skipped heart beats

