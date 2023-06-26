TOP 100 award: Ranga Yogeshwar recognizes the Hausengel group of companies

Ebsdorfergrund – The Hausengel group of companies from Ebsdorfergrund-Heskem is given an extraordinary honor: Ranga Yogeshwar personally congratulates them on being awarded the coveted TOP 100 seal at the German SME Summit. This prestigious award ceremony for those medium-sized companies that received the TOP 100 seal at the beginning of the year took place this year on Friday, June 23 in Augsburg.

As a mentor, the respected science journalist is accompanying the innovation competition for the 30th time. In the “Climate of Innovation” category, the Hausengel Group was able to convince in size class B (51 to 200 employees in Germany) with impressive performance in the scientific selection process.

In the course of this venerable award, the official TOP 100 company portrait was published. An excerpt from it reads:

The Hausengel group of companies provides valuable support for many people in need of care who wish to stay in their own four walls for as long as possible. With its so-called 24-hour care, it enables those affected to receive comprehensive everyday support, while outpatient care services take over the care at home. As one of the leading care service providers in Germany, Hausengel offers a wide range of care and support services from a single source. The company employs around 300 people in both Germany and Eastern Europe, which ensures access to a talented pool of 10,000 to 12,000 caregivers.

“Simon Wenz is the visionary and innovator in our company,” reports Board Member Juliane Bohl about the CEO. “We are continually fascinated by his innovative ideas.” One of these pioneering ideas focuses on optimizing work processes. “We have completely revised our CRM system and extensively automated it,” explains Juliane Bohl. This enables caregivers to store their preferences in a profile. As soon as a family registers the need, a tailor-made allocation with the most suitable workers takes place automatically.

The award of the TOP 100 seal is extraordinary recognition for the Hausengel Group and confirms its innovative strength and future-oriented orientation. As a top innovator, it is a pioneer in digitization. Hausengel remains committed to enabling people to lead a self-determined life within their own four walls. With its commitment to improved care and support, the Hausengel Group sets standards in the industry and strengthens its reputation as one of the leading players in Germany.

For the full portrait go here:

About the Hausengel group of companies

According to the principle of “all-round care”, the house angels have been offering outpatient specialist care as well as so-called “24-hour care” in their own home since 2005. Hausengel GmbH offers outpatient care for the sick and elderly at four locations in Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria. The company offers care in a home community (so-called “24-hour care”) nationwide. The company’s own corporate structure in Eastern Europe with locations in Poland, Hungary, Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Croatia ensures the high quality standards of the corporate group. The Hausengel Academy, the in-house training provider, where all Hausengel caregivers are trained, is certified according to the AZAV guidelines of the Federal Employment Agency and is the only company in the industry to offer the IHK training “caregiver in the home environment”. Hausengel is a founding member of the Federal Working Group for Foreign Caregivers (BAGAP), which promotes the exchange of experience and networking on all aspects of recruiting and employing foreign caregivers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

