Top 3 exercises for six pack abs – amazing results

How to get a thick core? Here are the 3 best exercises for six pack abs: the right workout for guaranteed results.

Training the abs is particularly tiring, since it is one of the most difficult areas to sculpt ever, above all because of the hard and much work that must be sustained and the sacrifices to be made. It’s not just a matter of carrying out that specific practice but of specifically training the entire upper part and eating well, a fundamental characteristic for obtaining the desired results.

The abdominal wall is undoubtedly beautiful to look at but to show it off in its entirety and beauty requires years of hard work and sacrifices; in fact, it is necessary to completely eliminate the fat mass and not everyone is able to obtain this result. Furthermore, calorie intake is decisive: the caloric deficit is always required and in any case, therefore the foods to be ingested are really reduced to a minimum and specific.

The 3 best exercises for sculpted abs: guaranteed results

As reported by ‘iconmagazine.it’, let’s see which are the 3 best exercises for shaping the abs: the Crunch it is the exercise par excellence, to be done lying on your back with your knees bent. With the elbows behind the head, lift the torso by contracting the abdominal muscles.

Il plank it is another particularly effective exercise even if very hard: in fact, it is a static exercise in which the body is positioned horizontally with the elbows resting on the ground. You have to lift the body with elbows and feet to support all the weight, a really hard but performing practice to be handled with care.

Il leg raise, on the other hand, is another very useful exercise for the lower abs: the legs are mainly stimulated, since their movement and extension are crucial for the correct execution of the exercise. Lying on the ground and with your back close to the floor, push your legs upwards and in the initial position they must never touch the ground; in this way, the lower abdominals are particularly stimulated and therefore developed.