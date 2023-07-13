Top 5 Vegetables That Boost Mood and Well-Being in the Summer Heat

Find out which foods, especially vegetables, help you bear the heat, restore your good mood and make you feel good

Wellness and taste, a winning combination: in fact, with the change of season and the arrival of summer, the food can help support mood not cognitive abilities. The most recent research has shown that good gut health has a decisive influence on the mind than previously thought. Some foods, especially those of plant origin, have properties that can help maintain a good level of physical and mental well-being always if accompanied by one healthy lifestyle and physical activity.

Just to improve your own health state and tackle in dazzling shape the next summer holidays, Babaco Market, the e-grocery service 100% made in Italy who fights food waste in collaboration with Serene, a digital platform for mental well-being, has developed a practical manual of “food diet” to better face the daily challenges even with the great broth.

Here then is it “top 5” of vegetables that support not only the physical well-being but also the mental one.

1 – BLUEBERRIES: This delicious berry with its characteristic blue color owes its appearance to anthocyanins. These molecules have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties: they increase brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1). In simpler words, anthocyanins “protect” the health of neurons and synapses, improving cognitive functions. An excellent reason to never miss a good feast.

2 – ONIONS: a precious vegetable that the kitchen simply cannot do without. Onions contain folate, molecules that can help reduce symptoms of depression, facilitate sleep, and support good mood. In fact, folates prevent the accumulation of homocysteine, which can interfere in the production of hormones involved in good mood, such as dopamine and serotonin. Furthermore, onions contain pectin and inulin: prebiotic fibers, which aid digestion, and are good for the intestinal microbiota.

3 – SPINACH: Originating in Southwest Asia, spinach boasts good concentrations of magnesium, which promotes relaxation and reduces fatigue. They’re also high in potassium (they have more than bananas!) and lutein, an antioxidant involved in preventing age-related cognitive decline.

4 – MELON: sweet, fragrant, delicious, this typically summer fruit contains a fair amount of potassium, which helps reduce blood pressure and, consequently, the risk of cerebrovascular problems. The melon, in addition to being a tan ally for its beta carotene content, is above all a significant source of vitamin A, which appears to be involved in the correct functioning of the brain, memory, and learning processes.

5 – LEMON: this extraordinary citrus fruit, symbol of the heat and sun typical of the Mediterranean areas, may have beneficial properties in improving mood, thanks to the increase in the release of norepinephrine. Furthermore, it has good concentrations of vitamin C, which among other beneficial effects, helps to lower the levels of stress hormones, as well as being useful in fighting the damage to nerve cells due to cortisol.

However, it must be remembered that there is no magic food capable of producing happiness. What we consume has a certain influence on the mind, but like so many other things: work, sleep, sport, affection, and nature, just to name a few.

As he points out Federico Russo, psychotherapist and Clinical Director of Serenis, “It would be unfair to ask an onion to make us feel good: it’s just an onion. Yet, as in all things, it is the way that makes the difference: if correctly integrated into a healthy and balanced routine, made up not only of correct foods but also of sport, healthy relationships, and personal care, even a simple onion can make all the difference”.

