Top Doctor includes Cádiz-based doctor in list of 50 best rated private healthcare professionals

The Prestigious Recognition of a Cádiz Doctor

A doctor working in Cádiz has been named as one of the 50 private healthcare professionals best rated by their colleagues, according to the annual list published by the ‘Top Doctor’ group. The selection process, based on more than 5,000 professional reviews, evaluates criteria such as national and international recognition, clinical skills, research, dissemination, and training work.

The experts in the assessment process also consider which doctor they would go to or recommend to their family or friends. This ensures that the selected experts have the highest score from real patients. All the doctors on the platform have passed an external audit control and have been certified by the most rigorous doctor selection process, with more than 25 years of experience.

The ‘Top Doctors Awards 2023’ ranks professionals by provinces, with Madrid having the largest number of designated medical specialists, followed by Barcelona, Valencia, Málaga, and Alicante, among others. In the province of Cádiz, Dr. Antonio López Cano has been recognized for his outstanding work in the digestive system for the second consecutive year.

Dr. López Cano has more than 30 years of experience and has completed his academic and professional training at universities and hospitals in the province of Cádiz, Italy, and the United States. He has presented over 200 papers at conferences, published more than 50 national and international publications, and has contributed to several book chapters, mostly related to ultrasonography.

Recognized as an expert in Doppler ultrasound and gastroenterological ultrasound by international institutions, Dr. López Cano currently serves as the medical director of the López Cano Hospital in Cádiz and heads the Gastroenterology, Ultrasound, and Endoscopy Unit.

The ‘Top Doctor’ group highlights Dr. López Cano as one of the most prestigious doctors specializing in the digestive system, not only in the province of Cádiz but also in the rest of Spain. This recognition reflects his dedication to excellence in providing healthcare services and his commitment to advancing the field of medicine.

