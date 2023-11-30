Top Doctors Awards 2023: Three Malaga Doctors Among Top 50 Private Healthcare Professionals

Three doctors from Malaga are included among the 50 private healthcare professionals most valued by their own professional colleagues through the Top Doctors medical directory. The three doctors are doctors César Ramírez Plaza (General Surgery and Digestive System), Alberto Cuevas Millán (Dentistry) and Antonio Ponce Vargas (Rheumatology). This prestigious award recognizes the work of specialists in the last year through an open survey process aimed at registered professionals who want to participate. Likewise, all the doctors who are part of the platform have passed an external audit control and have been certified by what is currently the most rigorous doctor selection process in the world, which has more than 25 years of experience.

On this occasion, the 10th Edition of its awards for medical excellence distinguishes the 50 best doctors in private medicine in Spain. Furthermore, on this occasion, the company also wanted to give special recognition to ten doctors who have “an entire life dedicated to the profession”, which also includes a man from Malaga: Hernán Cortés Funes, from Medical Oncology.

César Ramírez Plaza is “a renowned general surgeon, expert in oncological surgery in Malaga and Marbella with two decades of medical experience.” He is an expert in oncological surgery, endocrine surgery, thyroid cancer surgery, colon cancer surgery, breast cancer surgery, and hepatobiliary cancer surgery, among others. He is currently responsible for the General and Digestive Surgery Service at the Quirónsalud Hospital in Málaga.

Dr. Alberto Cuevas Millán is “a renowned dentist” from Malaga with almost four decades of professional experience. Today, he serves as medical director of the Cuevas Queipo Clinic and is an expert in dental implants, sleep apnea, pathologies of the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), bruxism, digital smile design, dental aesthetics, and veneers dental. He has received numerous awards for his work as a dentist in Malaga and currently directs the Cuevas Queipo Dental Clinic, which he combines with his position as Head of the Dentistry Service at the Vithas Xanit International Hospital.

Antonio Ponce Vargas is “a leading rheumatologist in Malaga”, with more than 25 years of experience in the profession. He currently runs his own private Rheumatology practice in Malaga, and is also a medical expert in the assessment of work disabilities.

With more than 5,000 votes from professionals, Top Doctors has selected the 50 most valued doctors, based on criteria such as their national and international recognition for excellence in the development of their healthcare activity, clinical skills, research, dissemination, and training work, among others. The ranking by province of the Top Doctors Awards 2023 is Madrid (9), Barcelona (8), Valencia (3), Málaga (3), Alicante (2), Vizcaya (2), Guipúzcoa (2), Huelva (2), Seville (2), Tenerife (2), A Coruña (2), Valladolid (2), Zaragoza (2), and nine provinces with one selected professional.

