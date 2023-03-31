Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe at the 120th German Medical Conference23. May 2017. Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe spoke on Tuesday at the opening of the 120th German Doctors’ Day in Freiburg before the General Assembly of the German Medical Association. In his speech, he urged that the healthcare system be further developed together for the benefit of patients. The focus must always be on providing the best possible care.

