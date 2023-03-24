E-Mail

New data from China point to raccoon dogs as the original carriers of the corona virus. Top virologist Alexander Kekulé doubts the results – and China‘s integrity.

Does Corona come from wild animals or from the laboratory? Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers have been discussing the different theses on the origin of Sars-CoV-2. Previously unpublished data from China, which Western scientists apparently discovered by accident, now seems to support the wild animal theory. But some experts question the data. One of them is the top German virologist Alexander Kekulé. “To be honest, with the whole history, it stinks to high heaven,” he said in his current “Corona-Kompass” podcast on MDR. “And to me it just proves – I have to say it so brutally – that China is lying.” Genetic sequences from Wuhan wild animal market Background: A few days ago, Western scientists came across previously unknown Chinese data on samples from Wuhan. They discovered it – more or less by accident – in the freely accessible genome database “Gisaid”. They were hired by researchers at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Specifically, it is said to be genetic sequences from swabs taken at and near the Wuhan market stalls at the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020. An evaluation led by US virus experts showed that several market samples that had tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 also contained animal genetic material – often from raccoon dogs.

About the expert Alexander Kekulé is Director of the Institute for Medical Microbiology at the University of Halle. As a member of the Protection Commission, he has long advised the federal government on pandemic planning and disease control.

Kekulé criticizes Chinese data Kekulé doubts the uploaded data. It’s also “not really new data,” he said on the podcast. “They have only now surprisingly been published by the Chinese, or published for a short time.” The material has since been deleted by China. Shortly after the Corona outbreak, the Chinese spoke of several hundred samples taken at the wild animal market in Wuhan. Nothing happened for a long time, and the samples were apparently not analyzed, says Kekulé. Until a statistical analysis was published in February 2022 with the result that human-to-human transmission had taken place in the Wuhan market. For Kekulé “a bit far-fetched”. Especially since there was a picture in the appendix that pointed to “other species”, i.e. other species or animals. When scientists asked around the world, the data suddenly disappeared. “And now the French biologist has discovered exactly these sequences, which allegedly had disappeared, in Gisaid.” What does the data actually prove? But what exactly do the samples prove? First of all, only that five different wild animals have been identified at the Wuhan market – raccoon dog, Malayan pygmy pig, a hedgehog species, larval rollers or larval roller relatives and a so-called bamboo rat, explains Kekulé. Like mink, raccoon dogs are among the animal species that are easily infected with corona. However, the new results do not rule out the possibility that other animals in the Huanan market were carriers of the virus – or even the origin of the transition to humans. In addition, the DNA found in the animals could have gotten there before or after the Corona outbreak. “Everyone who watches crime thrillers knows that,” says Kekulé. “Whoever has been there leaves a genetic footprint.” Kekulé: “I would love to say: Voilà, it’s the raccoon dog” “I’d really like to say: Voilà, it’s the raccoon dog,” he sums up. After all, it is his “favorite hypothesis that it comes from a fur-bred animal and a raccoon dog could be an option”. But: “To be honest, nothing is proven.” On the contrary, some samples are almost too good. The animal species were identified based on the mitochondrial DNA, explains the expert. With the data provided, the Chinese had had almost 100 percent successful sequencing of the mitochondrial DNA. That is “very rare”, especially with a sample that was extracted from the dirt. Already 80 percent are therefore rather unusual.

“They withheld data, then play hide-and-seek and lie” The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also said: “These data do not give us a definitive answer as to how the pandemic started.” And criticized: “These data could have been made available three years ago , and that should have happened. We again call on China to be transparent by providing data and we call on China to conduct the necessary investigations and report the results.” Kekulé expresses himself less diplomatically: “China had this data the whole time – in brackets damn it – and didn’t give it out.” For him it therefore stinks to high heaven. “They just withheld the data, then they play hide and seek and lie and it’s very obvious.” Debate about the origin of Corona reignited The new findings are fueling the debate about the origin of the corona virus. Most recently, the discussion about a laboratory failure as a possible origin of the pandemic flared up again, starting in the USA. The relationship between the United States and China is currently heavily strained for various reasons. The virus expert Fabian Leendertz also described the discussion as “purely politically motivated”. The founding director of the Helmholtz Institute for One Health in Greifswald emphasized that the laboratory hypothesis is still the most unlikely of all hypotheses. Wuhan market is considered a likely theory The theory that the coronavirus spread from wild animals to humans traded at the Wuhan market in 2019 has been around since the pandemic began and is seen by the majority of experts as by far the most likely. One reason is the existing knowledge about the first Sars virus, in which there was also such a transition, explained Charité virologist Christian Drosten to the German Press Agency. “Of course you have to take any theories about the origin of the virus seriously, but a natural origin from one of the animal groups mentioned was the most likely explanation from the start.” Analyzes repeatedly supported this assumption. For example, studies presented in the journal Science in the summer of 2022 found that the earliest cases of Covid-19 in Huanan Market were concentrated among vendors selling live animals and people shopping there. Kekulé: Wuhan market as “initial spark, but spark somewhere else” Kekulé says: “It is clear that there must have been an intermediate host, a mammal that is immunologically closer to humans than, for example, bats.” For some experts, the raccoon dog is the most likely candidate, but there are others too come into question, for example pangolins. However, he does not see the Wuhan market as the origin of the pandemic. There are many indications that the virus was already present. For him, a “secondary breakout” took place on the market – “that was certainly, if you will, the initial spark. But the trigger, in my opinion, was somewhere else.” Like other experts, he called on China to open the door to experts and let them see the samples. “Then you can also see whether there were any contaminated samples. “Because what they sequenced and uploaded, I don’t believe anything.” Also read: “Arcturus” on the rise – how virologists assess the variant



